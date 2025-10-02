Glastonbury Festival Sets 2027 Dates Following 2026 Fallow Year

Glastonbury Festival will return to Worthy Farm in 2027, with organizers confirming the iconic event will run from Wednesday, June 23 through Sunday, June 27.

The announcement comes as the festival prepares for a scheduled fallow year in 2026, a long-standing tradition designed to give the Somerset farmland — and the festival team — a chance to recover before welcoming hundreds of thousands of fans once again.

The five-day event remains one of the most celebrated music and arts festivals in the world, with tickets regularly selling out within minutes of going on sale. Details for the 2027 lineup and ticket sale dates have not yet been released, though fans are encouraged to keep an eye on official updates well ahead of next year.

In addition to its world-class music programming, Glastonbury offers a wide-ranging experience that includes camping, cultural performances, food and drink, and workshops across its sprawling grounds. Festival organizers note that information on tickets, travel, and camping will be made available in advance of the 2027 edition, helping fans prepare for the return to Worthy Farm.

The most recent Glastonbury, held in 2025, drew major headliners and tens of thousands of fans from around the globe. With the festival taking 2026 off, anticipation is already building for its 2027 comeback.

Look out for more information in the coming months via the festival’s official website.