Good Charlotte to Return to Australia with ‘Motel Du Cap World Tour’

Good Charlotte will return to Australia for the first time in eight years next February, headlining a run of arena and festival dates on the Motel Du Cap World Tour. The trek marks the first shows announced from the group’s global tour in support of their upcoming eighth studio album, Motel Du Cap.

Presented by Untitled Group, the Australian leg kicks off February 17, 2026, at RAC Arena in Perth, followed by stops in Brisbane, Bendigo, and Sydney before heading to Auckland, New Zealand. Each show will feature support from pop-punk favorites Yellowcard and Australian alt-rockers Kisschasy.

The Motel Du Cap World Tour celebrates the release of Good Charlotte’s first new album in seven years, described as a return to the raw, high-energy sound that first launched the band to global fame. Fans can expect to hear new songs alongside staples like “Lifestyles of the Rich & the Famous,” “The Anthem,” and “I Just Wanna Live.”

“Australia is such a special place to Good Charlotte and to me personally—it feels like a home away from home in many ways,” frontman Joel Madden said in a statement. “It’s been far too long since we’ve spent time with our Aussie fans. We’re all in for a big treat.”

Formed in Maryland in the mid-1990s by brothers Joel and Benji Madden, Good Charlotte became a defining voice of early-2000s pop-punk. The band has scored multiple ARIA Top 5 albums in Australia and 12 Top 40 singles, including two No. 1 ARIA albums: The Chronicles of Life and Death (2004) and Youth Authority (2016).

Joining the tour is Yellowcard, whose 2003 hit “Ocean Avenue” remains a pop-punk anthem. After a brief hiatus, the band reunited with a new album, Better Days, produced by blink-182’s Travis Barker. Also appearing on the Australian dates is Kisschasy, the Melbourne-born group whose 2000s hits “Do-Do’s and Whoa-Ohs” and “Opinions Won’t Keep You Warm at Night” became staples of Australian rock radio. The band reunited in 2022 and recently topped the Australian Vinyl and Album charts with the reissue of Hymns for the Nonbeliever.

Good Charlotte last toured Australia in 2018 for Download Festival, delivering high-energy performances that drew multi-generational crowds.

Tickets for the 2026 Motel Du Cap Australian tour go on sale to the general public Monday, October 20 at 11 a.m. local time, following several presales for Telstra Plus members and Good Charlotte fan club members beginning October 15.

Find their full list of upcoming Australian tour dates below:

Tue 17 Feb 2026 – RAC Arena, Perth (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)

Thu 19 Feb 2026 – Brisbane Entertainment Centre, Brisbane (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)

Sat 21 Feb 2026 – Bendigo Racecourse, Bendigo – supported by Visit Victoria (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)

Wed 25 Feb 2026 – Qudos Bank Arena, Sydney (with Yellowcard and Kisschasy)

Fri 27 Feb 2026 – Auckland Domain, Auckland (NOT AN UNTITLED GROUP SHOW) (with Yellowcard)