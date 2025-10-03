Government Shutdown Threatens to Slow Live Nation/Ticketmaster Antitrust Suits

The federal government’s antitrust lawsuits against Live Nation and Ticketmaster are moving forward despite attempts by the Department of Justice (DOJ) and Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to pause proceedings during the government shutdown.

On Thursday, the DOJ filed a motion seeking to stay its high-profile antitrust case, citing a lack of funding to continue operations. In the filing, government attorneys explained that, absent congressional appropriations, DOJ staff are barred from working “even on a voluntary basis, except in very limited circumstances.”

But the presiding judge swiftly rejected the request, issuing an order that the litigation will continue as scheduled — at least for now. That keeps looming discovery deadlines in place, including expert reports due on October 9.

The FTC has filed a similar motion to stay its own case against Live Nation/Ticketmaster, which was only just assigned to a judge this week. That request has not yet been ruled on. The agency is also seeking a pause in its separate BOTS Act complaint against Key Investment Group over alleged ticket scalping violations.

The unusual situation underscores how the government shutdown is beginning to complicate major legal actions, particularly those targeting the live entertainment industry. While the cases remain active, questions persist about how long the DOJ and FTC will be able to maintain their litigation pace if the shutdown drags on.

Advertisement

Senate Majority Leader John Thune suggested Friday that a short-term funding bill could come up for another vote, though many lawmakers caution the shutdown could extend well into next week.