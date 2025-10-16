Grupo Televisa Secures Formula 1 Broadcast Rights in Mexico Through 2028

Formula 1 has announced a new multi-year broadcast partnership with Grupo Televisa, naming the media giant as its Official Broadcast Partner in Mexico through the 2028 season.

Under the deal, Televisa’s Sky Sports channels—available through Sky and Izzi—will air all Formula 1 Grands Prix live, including practice, qualifying, Sprint, and main race sessions. Fans will also have access to free-to-air coverage of the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO and two additional races each season on Televisa’s national channels.

The agreement ensures continued availability of F1 TV in Mexico, offering fans multiple ways to follow the championship with in-depth coverage and analysis.

“The Mexican people are hugely passionate about Formula 1, so it’s critical for us to have an excellent broadcast partner in the country to ensure our fans are receiving the very best coverage of our sport,” said Ian Holmes, Formula 1’s Chief Media Rights and Broadcasting Officer. “Televisa’s commitment and coverage will be second to none across Mexico, and the move to them couldn’t be better timed, with the U.S. Grand Prix in Austin this coming weekend followed by the home race in Mexico City.”

Olek Loewenstein, President of Global Sports at TelevisaUnivision, said the network is “proud to announce that Formula 1, one of the fastest-growing and most passionate sports spectacles in Mexico and worldwide, will be broadcast in its entirety through various multiplatform windows across both free and pay television.”

Mexican fans will get their first look at the new partnership in action during the FORMULA 1 MSC CRUISES UNITED STATES GRAND PRIX 2025 (October 17–19), followed by the FORMULA 1 GRAN PREMIO DE LA CIUDAD DE MÉXICO 2025 (October 24–26) at the Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez—an event known for drawing some of the most vibrant and energetic crowds in the sport.

F1 TV Premium, F1 TV Pro, and F1 TV Access will continue to be available in Mexico, giving fans full access to the 2025 season and beyond.