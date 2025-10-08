HARDY Announces 2026 ‘THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!’

HARDY will hit the road in 2026 for THE COUNTRY! COUNTRY! TOUR!, following the release of his recent studio album COUNTRY! COUNTRY!

The tour begins on February 5 in Oshawa, ON, at Tribute Communities Centre. From there, the country singer is set to make stops in cities such as Calgary, Green Bay, Allentown, Knoxville, Tupelo, Durant, Jacksonville, Charleston, Orlando and Raleigh before wrapping up on August 21 in New Braunfels, TX at the Whitewater Amphitheater.

Supporting acts for select dates include Cameron Whitcomb, Tucker Wetmore, Mitchell Tenpenny, Muscadine Bloodline, Jake Worthington, and McCoy Moore.

Tickets will first be available through a HARDY Fan Club Presale starting Tuesday, October 7 at 12 p.m. local time. Additional presales will take place throughout the week before the general on-sale opens Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time at HardyOfficial.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

February 5 – Oshawa, ON – Tribute Communities Centre*

February 6 – Hamilton, ON – TD Coliseum*

February 7 – London, ON – Canada Life Place*

February 11 – Winnipeg, MB – Canada Life Center*

February 12 – Saskatoon, SK – SaskTel Centre*

February 13 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place*

February 19 – Calgary, AB – Scotiabank Saddledome*

February 20 – Penticton, BC – South Okanagan Events Centre*

February 21 – Abbottsford, BC – Abbottsford Centre*

March 19 – Green Bay, WI. – Resch Center*

March 20 – Moline, IL – Vibrant Arena at The MARK*

March 21 – Omaha, NE – CHI Health Center*

March 26 – Allentown, PA – PPL Center*

March 27 – Charleston, WV – Charleston Coliseum*

March 28 – Evansville, IN – Ford Center*

April 9 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center^

April 10 – Tupelo, MS – Cadence Bank Arena^

April 17 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre+

April 18 – Durant, OK – Choctaw Grand Theatre+

April 23 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena^

April 24 – Charleston, SC – Credit One Stadium^

April 25 – Orlando, FL – Kia Center^

May 21 – Cincinnati, OH – Riverbend Music Center #

May 22 – Huntsville, AL – Orion Amphitheater #

May 23 – Orange Beach, AL – The Wharf Amphitheater #

May 28 – Cuyahoga Falls, OH – Blossom Music Center #

May 29 – Buffalo, NY – Darien Lake Amphitheatre #

May 30 – Bethel, NY – Bethel Woods Center for the Arts #

June 4 – Rogers, AZ – Walmart AMP*

June 5 – St. Louis, MO – Hollywood Casino Amphitheater *

June 6 – Noblesville, IN – Ruoff Music Center*

June 11 – Columbia, MD – Merriweather Post Pavilion #

June 12 – Virginia Beach, VA – Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater at Virginia Beach #

June 13 – Raleigh, NC – Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek #

June 25 – Gilford, NH – BankNH Pavilion~

June 26 – Mansfield, MA – Xfinity Center~

June 27 – Camden, NJ – Freedom Mortgage Pavilion~

August 20 – Lubbock, TX – Cooks Garage % **

August 21 – New Braunfels, TX – Whitewater Amphitheater +

* Cameron Whitcomb, McCoy Moore

^ Mitchell Tenpenny, McCoy Moore

+ McCoy Moore

# Tucker Wetmore, McCoy Moore

~ Muscadine Bloodline, McCoy Moore

% Jake Worthington, McCoy Moore