Harlem Globetrotters Name Event Tickets Center, Prolific 1 as Partners for Centennial Tour

The Harlem Globetrotters’ landmark 100 Year Tour will have new ticketing support through a partnership with Event Tickets Center and Prolific 1.

The basketball entertainment franchise announced Wednesday that Event Tickets Center (ETC) has been named the official secondary ticket marketplace for its 2026 Centennial season, with Prolific 1 serving as exclusive resale partner.

The milestone tour tips off December 14 at Madison Square Garden and will feature more than 200 games in North America along with 125 international dates. The Globetrotters’ centennial season will include new jersey debuts, special matchups and enhanced fan experiences.

As part of the deal, ETC will sponsor the “Golden Ticket Seat Upgrade” at each game, surprising one fan with a premium experience. The company’s charitable arm, ETC Cares, will also collaborate with the Globetrotters on philanthropic efforts tied to the season.

“Event Tickets Center has long been a trusted source for Harlem Globetrotters fans,” said Abby Croell, social media and brand partnerships manager for ETC. “We’re excited to be their official ticket partner and help fans celebrate 100 unforgettable years of entertainment.”

Prolific 1 CEO Mike Garvie said the partnership aligns the company with “a legendary brand recognized around the world.”

Keith Dawkins, president of the Harlem Globetrotters and Herschend Entertainment Studios, noted the milestone season reflects the team’s ongoing strategy to expand its global presence. “This historic milestone will further our world-famous legacy, bringing newly reimagined excitement and increased opportunities for fans of all ages to join us along our journey,” Dawkins said.

The Globetrotters, founded in 1926, became the first team inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame and have performed in more than 124 countries.

Tickets for the 100 Year Tour are available at Event Tickets Center and harlemglobetrotters.com.