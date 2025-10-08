Ian Munsick Reveals ‘The Eagle Flies Free Tour’

By Victoria Drum 9 minutes ago

Country singer-songwriter Ian Munsick has announced his next headlining run, The Eagle Flies Free Tour, set to kick off early next year. The trek will bring the Wyoming native’s Western-infused country sound to cities across the U.S., beginning February 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wrapping March 28 in Durant, Oklahoma.

The 2025 tour includes stops in major cities like Atlanta, Portland, Spokane, Fargo, and San Antonio, with performances spanning the Midwest, South, and Mountain West. Munsick will be joined by a roster of special guests throughout the run, including Lanie Gardner, Jake Worthington, Tyler Nance, and Ben Haggard on select dates.

Presale tickets will be available to members of Munsick’s official fan club beginning on October 8 at 10:00 AM local time, running through October 9 at 10:00 PM local. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on October 10 at 10:00 AM local. Visit IanMunsick.com for complete ticketing details. Fans can also find Ian Munsick Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees charged by other ticketing outlets.

Known for blending traditional cowboy culture with modern country sounds, Munsick has become one of the genre’s most unique voices since debuting with his album Coyote Cry in 2021. His follow-up, White Buffalo, further established his signature Western sound, and he’s toured alongside acts like Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Ian Munsick The Eagle Flies Free Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
Feb. 13Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC *Tickets
Feb. 14Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA *Tickets
Feb. 19Ford Wyoming Center – Casper, WY $Tickets
Feb. 20Brick Breeden Fieldhouse – Bozeman, MT #Tickets
Feb. 21Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID #Tickets
Feb. 24Roseland Theatre – Portland, OR $Tickets
Feb. 26Toyota Center – Kennewick, WA #Tickets
Feb. 27Adams Center – Missoula, MT #Tickets
Feb. 28FIC for the Art – Spokane, WA #Tickets
March 3Heartland Event Center – Grand Island, NE $Tickets
March 5Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND #Tickets
March 6Dacotah Bank – Brookings, SD #Tickets
March 7Grand Hall – Mankato, MN #Tickets
March 13Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, INTickets
March 14Surf Ballroom – Clear Lake, IATickets
March 27Floores Country Store – Helotes, TXTickets
March 28Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK ^Tickets

* w/ Lanie Gardner
# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance
$ w/ Tyler Nance
^ w/ Ben Haggard

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”