Ian Munsick Reveals ‘The Eagle Flies Free Tour’

Country singer-songwriter Ian Munsick has announced his next headlining run, The Eagle Flies Free Tour, set to kick off early next year. The trek will bring the Wyoming native’s Western-infused country sound to cities across the U.S., beginning February 13 in Charlotte, North Carolina, and wrapping March 28 in Durant, Oklahoma.

The 2025 tour includes stops in major cities like Atlanta, Portland, Spokane, Fargo, and San Antonio, with performances spanning the Midwest, South, and Mountain West. Munsick will be joined by a roster of special guests throughout the run, including Lanie Gardner, Jake Worthington, Tyler Nance, and Ben Haggard on select dates.

Presale tickets will be available to members of Munsick’s official fan club beginning on October 8 at 10:00 AM local time, running through October 9 at 10:00 PM local. All remaining tickets go on sale to the general public on October 10 at 10:00 AM local. Visit IanMunsick.com for complete ticketing details. Fans can also find Ian Munsick Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding the service fees charged by other ticketing outlets.

Known for blending traditional cowboy culture with modern country sounds, Munsick has become one of the genre’s most unique voices since debuting with his album Coyote Cry in 2021. His follow-up, White Buffalo, further established his signature Western sound, and he’s toured alongside acts like Cody Johnson and Morgan Wallen.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop Feb. 13 Coyote Joe’s – Charlotte, NC * Tickets Feb. 14 Tabernacle – Atlanta, GA * Tickets Feb. 19 Ford Wyoming Center – Casper, WY $ Tickets Feb. 20 Brick Breeden Fieldhouse – Bozeman, MT # Tickets Feb. 21 Mountain America Center – Idaho Falls, ID # Tickets Feb. 24 Roseland Theatre – Portland, OR $ Tickets Feb. 26 Toyota Center – Kennewick, WA # Tickets Feb. 27 Adams Center – Missoula, MT # Tickets Feb. 28 FIC for the Art – Spokane, WA # Tickets March 3 Heartland Event Center – Grand Island, NE $ Tickets March 5 Scheels Arena – Fargo, ND # Tickets March 6 Dacotah Bank – Brookings, SD # Tickets March 7 Grand Hall – Mankato, MN # Tickets March 13 Blue Gate Theatre – Shipshewana, IN Tickets March 14 Surf Ballroom – Clear Lake, IA Tickets March 27 Floores Country Store – Helotes, TX Tickets March 28 Choctaw Grand Theater – Durant, OK ^ Tickets

* w/ Lanie Gardner

# w/ Jake Worthington and Tyler Nance

$ w/ Tyler Nance

^ w/ Ben Haggard

