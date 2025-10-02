Iceland Eclipse Festival Expands Lineup With New Artists Ahead of 2026 Solar Eclipse

The Iceland Eclipse Festival has revealed a second wave of performers, speakers, and immersive experiences for its August 12–15, 2026 edition, which coincides with Iceland’s last total solar eclipse until the year 2196.

Set on the Snæfellsnes Peninsula, the four-day event blends music, art, science, and technology, with a program that organizers say is designed to be as transformative as the astronomical event itself. Attendance will be capped at 3,333 guests.

New additions to the “Second Contact” lineup include technologist and Grammy-winning artist Imogen Heap, comedian-musician Reggie Watts, and East Forest, known for blending ambient and contemporary classical elements. Also joining are Arc De Soleil, filmmaker Amélie Ravalec, and fashion-tech designer Anouk Wipprecht.

The expanded speaker roster features Dr. Rick Doblin, founder of the Multidisciplinary Association for Psychedelic Studies (MAPS); volcanologist and science writer Dr. Robin George Andrews; futurist Phnam Bagley; and psychotherapist and author Jessica Fern. Icelandic voices are also highlighted, with painter Bjarni Sigurbjörnsson and mixed-media artist Ragnheiður Guðmundsdóttir among the latest names.

They join a previously announced lineup that includes MEDUZA³, Booka Shade, Nightmares on Wax, Daði Freyr, Emilíana Torrini, and GusGus, along with astronauts from NASA, ESA, SpaceX, Blue Origin, and Virgin Galactic.

In addition to performances and panels, festival organizers are offering limited-capacity “Side Quests,” which include Into the Lava Cave, an acoustic concert inside the 8,000-year-old Vatnshellir lava tube; Inside the Glacier, a musical performance within the ice chambers of Langjökull; and a guided eclipse viewing at Svöðufoss waterfall.

Attendees can also opt for excursions such as glacier hikes, kayaking near Kirkjufell, ATV rides across lava fields, and multi-day tours around Iceland’s south coast, Golden Circle, and highlands.

The event is built around four pillars: Dance (live performances), Learn (talks and labs on space, AI, and culture), Connect (wellness and ceremony in partnership with Cosmic Pineapple), and Explore (outdoor adventures and nature-based practices).

Leading up to the festival, a month-long Innovation Residency will host artists, scientists, and technologists to create projects inspired by the eclipse and Icelandic landscape, with activations presented during the festival. Applications remain open through the end of 2025.

With tickets for its initial “First Contact” phase already sold out, passes for Second Contact are available now via the festival’s website.

See the lineup poster below: