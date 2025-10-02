Illinois Athletics Extends Playfly Aspire Partnership Following Record Ticket, Fundraising Growth

The University of Illinois Division of Intercollegiate Athletics has extended its partnership with Playfly Aspire through 2027, continuing a collaboration that has driven record ticket sales, fundraising, and fan engagement since launching two years ago.

Playfly Aspire established a Fan Relationship Management Center (FRMC) on the Champaign campus in 2023, designed to grow ticketing revenue across Fighting Illini events while stewarding contributions to the school’s I FUND. The results have been immediate: football season ticket sales have more than doubled since the partnership began, with Illinois selling out of season ticket inventory for the first time in more than two decades. Premium areas inside Gies Memorial Stadium — the Colonnades Club, 77 Club, and suites — have also sold out, while men’s basketball season tickets have been at capacity for two straight years.

Fundraising has surged as well. Annual I FUND contributions more than doubled during the partnership, setting an all-time record during the 2024-25 academic year.

Advertisement

Before launching the on-campus FRMC, Playfly Consulting worked with Illinois Athletics leadership on a two-day ticket pricing and packaging workshop. That process analyzed sales history, premium demand, and peer benchmarks to recalibrate seating maps and pricing, contributing to more than 5,500 new football season ticket sales in the first month of the campaign.

“Illinois Athletics’ past two seasons of growth across revenue, attendance, and engagement are a testament to the hard work, relationship building, and decades of experience Playfly Aspire has in serving the fan,” said Playfly Aspire Vice President Joe Kronander. “We are very proud of these results that we have achieved alongside the Illini and are even more excited to extend our relationship and push toward new heights in the coming years.”

Illinois’ Chief Commercial Officer, Tom Moreland, credited the partnership for setting a new standard of success. “Together, we have embarked on a remarkable first two years, including the highest I FUND year on record, new levels of Illini fan attendance and engagement, and record ticket revenues,” he said. “These efforts continue to lay the foundation for sustained Fighting Illini excellence.”

Playfly Aspire currently supports eight Big Ten partners, including Illinois, Maryland, Michigan State, Nebraska, Penn State, Purdue, Rutgers, and USC, offering services that range from consulting and ticket sales to premium hospitality and multimedia rights representation.