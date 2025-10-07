Jason Aldean, Riley Green Lead Rock The South 2026 Lineup at New Decatur Home

Rock The South will enter a new era next summer with Jason Aldean, Riley Green, and Zach Top headlining its 2026 edition at The Fields at Decatur.

The three-day country festival is set for June 11–13, 2026, marking its first year at the new permanent site in Decatur, Alabama, after 15 years in Cullman. Produced by Peachtree Entertainment, the move allows the company to fully own and develop the property — a 150-acre site designed to expand capacity, improve fan amenities, and introduce new stages and experiences.

Joining the headliners are a mix of country mainstays and rising acts, including Jessie Murph, BigXthaPlug, Brantley Gilbert, Travis Tritt, Tracy Lawrence, Craig Morgan, Lauren Alaina, The Castellows, Austin Snell, and Jake Worthington. The lineup also features Cole Goodwin, Graham Barham, The Creekers, Tyler Nance, Zach John King, Jay Webb, Tyce Delk, Chandler Walters, Myles Morgan, Connor Hicks, Ava Hall, Callie Prince, Ethan Garner, Emmy Moyen, and Dee Jay Silver.

“This lineup represents everything Rock The South stands for — country roots, Southern pride, and unforgettable live music,” said Peachtree Entertainment CEO Nathan Baugh and Shane Quick, the company’s president of live events, in a joint statement. “Moving to The Fields at Decatur allows us to take Rock The South to the next level… This is the biggest and best Rock The South we’ve ever had.”

The new venue will feature expanded campgrounds, improved drainage, more shaded areas, an enhanced VIP experience, and a second stage presented by Raised Rowdy in a new fan zone.

Rock The South will also continue its community focus by supporting local charities in both Decatur and its former home of Cullman. Since its launch, the festival has generated more than $150 million in economic impact for North Alabama, with organizers expecting its relocation to drive further growth through tourism and local business partnerships.

“This year’s Rock The South lineup is one of the best yet, and we’re proud Decatur will be the stage for some outstanding performers,” said Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling. “Beyond the music, the festival brings visitors, energy, and economic impact that will ripple through our community.”

The festival has also partnered with StubHub to launch a verified fan-to-fan ticket exchange, giving buyers and sellers a safe and secure way to manage tickets.

Fans can preview the new festival grounds through a site rendering video now available at RockTheSouth.com, where registration is open for the Insider List granting early access to presale tickets at the lowest available prices.

Find the full lineup poster below: