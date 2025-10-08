Jonah Kagen Announces ‘Sunflowers & Leather’ Tour

Singer-songwriter Jonah Kagen has announced plans for an extensive North American trek next year with the Sunflowers & Leather Tour. The newly revealed 2026 dates will take Kagen to more than two dozen cities across the U.S. and Canada in support of his growing discography of heartfelt, folk-pop anthems.
The tour kicks-off January 20 in Indianapolis and continues through late March, making stops in major markets including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle before wrapping up March 28 in Austin, Texas. The run follows a busy fall for Kagen, who is currently on tour in 2025 alongside Cameron Whitcomb, with several shows already sold out.
Presale tickets for the Sunflowers & Leather Tour will be available beginning October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales to follow throughout the week. General onsale opens October 10 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing details, visit JonahKagen.com.
Jonah Kagen rose to prominence through viral success on social media and streaming platforms, blending introspective lyrics with melodic guitar work that has resonated with fans worldwide. His debut EP and subsequent singles have earned millions of streams and positioned him among today’s most promising singer-songwriters, known for intimate performances and emotional storytelling.
Find his full list of upcoming tour dates below:
Jonah Kagen Sunflowers & Leather Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|January 20, 2026
|Hi Fi – Indianapolis, IN
|Tickets
|January 21, 2026
|Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|January 22, 2026
|Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|January 24, 2026
|Vivarium – Milwaukee, WI
|Tickets
|January 25, 2026
|Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI
|Tickets
|January 27, 2026
|El Club – Detroit, MI
|Tickets
|January 28, 2026
|A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH
|Tickets
|January 30, 2026
|Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT
|Tickets
|January 31, 2026
|State Theatre – Portland, ME
|Tickets
|February 1, 2026
|Sinclair – Cambridge, MA
|Tickets
|February 4, 2026
|Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY
|Tickets
|February 5, 2026
|Atlantis – Washington, D.C.
|Tickets
|February 7, 2026
|Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC
|Tickets
|February 10, 2026
|Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC
|Tickets
|February 11, 2026
|Terminal West – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|February 12, 2026
|Basement East – Nashville, TN
|Tickets
|March 3, 2026
|Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK
|Tickets
|March 4, 2026
|Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM
|Tickets
|March 6, 2026
|Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|March 7, 2026
|Belly Up Solana – Solana Beach, CA
|Tickets
|March 9–10, 2026
|Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA
|Tickets
|March 12, 2026
|Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|March 15, 2026
|The Crocodile – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|March 17, 2026
|Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA
|Tickets
|March 18, 2026
|Shrine Social Ballroom – Boise, ID
|Tickets
|March 20, 2026
|The Grand at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UT
|Tickets
|March 21, 2026
|Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO
|Tickets
|March 24, 2026
|recordBar – Kansas City, MO
|Tickets
|March 25, 2026
|George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR
|Tickets
|March 27, 2026
|Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX
|Tickets
|March 28, 2026
|Antone’s Night Club – Austin, TX
|Tickets
