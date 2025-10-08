Jonah Kagen Announces ‘Sunflowers & Leather’ Tour

By Olivia Perreault

Singer-songwriter Jonah Kagen has announced plans for an extensive North American trek next year with the Sunflowers & Leather Tour. The newly revealed 2026 dates will take Kagen to more than two dozen cities across the U.S. and Canada in support of his growing discography of heartfelt, folk-pop anthems.

The tour kicks-off January 20 in Indianapolis and continues through late March, making stops in major markets including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle before wrapping up March 28 in Austin, Texas. The run follows a busy fall for Kagen, who is currently on tour in 2025 alongside Cameron Whitcomb, with several shows already sold out.

Presale tickets for the Sunflowers & Leather Tour will be available beginning October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales to follow throughout the week. General onsale opens October 10 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing details, visit JonahKagen.com.

Jonah Kagen rose to prominence through viral success on social media and streaming platforms, blending introspective lyrics with melodic guitar work that has resonated with fans worldwide. His debut EP and subsequent singles have earned millions of streams and positioned him among today’s most promising singer-songwriters, known for intimate performances and emotional storytelling.

Find his full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Jonah Kagen Sunflowers & Leather Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
January 20, 2026Hi Fi – Indianapolis, INTickets
January 21, 2026Thalia Hall – Chicago, ILTickets
January 22, 2026Fine Line – Minneapolis, MNTickets
January 24, 2026Vivarium – Milwaukee, WITickets
January 25, 2026Majestic Theatre – Madison, WITickets
January 27, 2026El Club – Detroit, MITickets
January 28, 2026A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OHTickets
January 30, 2026Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VTTickets
January 31, 2026State Theatre – Portland, METickets
February 1, 2026Sinclair – Cambridge, MATickets
February 4, 2026Bowery Ballroom – New York, NYTickets
February 5, 2026Atlantis – Washington, D.C.Tickets
February 7, 2026Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NCTickets
February 10, 2026Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NCTickets
February 11, 2026Terminal West – Atlanta, GATickets
February 12, 2026Basement East – Nashville, TNTickets
March 3, 2026Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OKTickets
March 4, 2026Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NMTickets
March 6, 2026Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZTickets
March 7, 2026Belly Up Solana – Solana Beach, CATickets
March 9–10, 2026Troubadour – West Hollywood, CATickets
March 12, 2026Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CATickets
March 15, 2026The Crocodile – Seattle, WATickets
March 17, 2026Knitting Factory – Spokane, WATickets
March 18, 2026Shrine Social Ballroom – Boise, IDTickets
March 20, 2026The Grand at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UTTickets
March 21, 2026Fox Theatre – Boulder, COTickets
March 24, 2026recordBar – Kansas City, MOTickets
March 25, 2026George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, ARTickets
March 27, 2026Kessler Theater – Dallas, TXTickets
March 28, 2026Antone’s Night Club – Austin, TXTickets

