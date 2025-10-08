Jonah Kagen Announces ‘Sunflowers & Leather’ Tour

Singer-songwriter Jonah Kagen has announced plans for an extensive North American trek next year with the Sunflowers & Leather Tour. The newly revealed 2026 dates will take Kagen to more than two dozen cities across the U.S. and Canada in support of his growing discography of heartfelt, folk-pop anthems.

The tour kicks-off January 20 in Indianapolis and continues through late March, making stops in major markets including New York, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Seattle before wrapping up March 28 in Austin, Texas. The run follows a busy fall for Kagen, who is currently on tour in 2025 alongside Cameron Whitcomb, with several shows already sold out.

Presale tickets for the Sunflowers & Leather Tour will be available beginning October 7 at 10 a.m. local time, with additional presales to follow throughout the week. General onsale opens October 10 at 10 a.m. local time. For full ticketing details, visit JonahKagen.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating the service fees typical of other ticketing sites. Jonah Kagen Tickets

Jonah Kagen rose to prominence through viral success on social media and streaming platforms, blending introspective lyrics with melodic guitar work that has resonated with fans worldwide. His debut EP and subsequent singles have earned millions of streams and positioned him among today’s most promising singer-songwriters, known for intimate performances and emotional storytelling.

Find his full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Shop January 20, 2026 Hi Fi – Indianapolis, IN Tickets January 21, 2026 Thalia Hall – Chicago, IL Tickets January 22, 2026 Fine Line – Minneapolis, MN Tickets January 24, 2026 Vivarium – Milwaukee, WI Tickets January 25, 2026 Majestic Theatre – Madison, WI Tickets January 27, 2026 El Club – Detroit, MI Tickets January 28, 2026 A&R Music Bar – Columbus, OH Tickets January 30, 2026 Higher Ground Ballroom – South Burlington, VT Tickets January 31, 2026 State Theatre – Portland, ME Tickets February 1, 2026 Sinclair – Cambridge, MA Tickets February 4, 2026 Bowery Ballroom – New York, NY Tickets February 5, 2026 Atlantis – Washington, D.C. Tickets February 7, 2026 Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC Tickets February 10, 2026 Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC Tickets February 11, 2026 Terminal West – Atlanta, GA Tickets February 12, 2026 Basement East – Nashville, TN Tickets March 3, 2026 Beer City Music Hall – Oklahoma City, OK Tickets March 4, 2026 Meow Wolf – Santa Fe, NM Tickets March 6, 2026 Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ Tickets March 7, 2026 Belly Up Solana – Solana Beach, CA Tickets March 9–10, 2026 Troubadour – West Hollywood, CA Tickets March 12, 2026 Cafe Du Nord – San Francisco, CA Tickets March 15, 2026 The Crocodile – Seattle, WA Tickets March 17, 2026 Knitting Factory – Spokane, WA Tickets March 18, 2026 Shrine Social Ballroom – Boise, ID Tickets March 20, 2026 The Grand at the Complex – Salt Lake City, UT Tickets March 21, 2026 Fox Theatre – Boulder, CO Tickets March 24, 2026 recordBar – Kansas City, MO Tickets March 25, 2026 George’s Majestic Lounge – Fayetteville, AR Tickets March 27, 2026 Kessler Theater – Dallas, TX Tickets March 28, 2026 Antone’s Night Club – Austin, TX Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting this link and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.