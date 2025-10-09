Jonah Kagen tickets on sale in Dallas at The Kessler

Jonah Kagen brings his intimate, guitar-driven songs to The Kessler in Dallas on Mar. 27, 2026. The historic Oak Cliff room is known for pristine acoustics and close artist-fan connection—perfect for a night of modern folk-pop.

Tickets for the Mar. 27 performance are on sale now at the venue box office and via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

Kagen’s rising profile and engaging live presence have made him a favorite for fans who value storytelling and musicianship. A comfortable, seated layout at The Kessler lets audiences take in every lyric and arrangement detail.

Plan an evening in Oak Cliff and enjoy a concert experience built around clarity, warmth, and connection as Jonah Kagen headlines one of Dallas’s most beloved listening rooms.

Shop for Jonah Kagen tickets at The Kessler on March 27, 2026

