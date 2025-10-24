Jonas Brothers to Let Fans Pick a Song Live During Orlando Concert — Exclusive on Samsung TV Plus

The Jonas Brothers are giving fans at home a new way to take part in the show during their upcoming JONAS 20: Greetings From Your Hometown tour stop in Orlando. For the first time, viewers watching live will have the chance to help shape the setlist — exclusively on Samsung TV Plus.

The concert, streaming live on Sunday, October 26 at 8:30 p.m. ET, marks the band’s fourth exclusive performance on the free Samsung streaming platform. During the broadcast, fans will see an interactive on-screen poll allowing them to vote for one song to be added to the Jonas Brothers’ setlist from a selection of tracks not yet performed on this tour.

Viewers can cast their votes using their TV remote or via QR code for older Samsung TV models. The poll will appear twice during commercial breaks, and the winning song will be revealed live on stage later in the show.

The activation represents a first-of-its-kind interactive experience for Samsung TV Plus, blending the immediacy of live performance with the accessibility of streaming. It marks a growing investment by Samsung in live entertainment, following other exclusive concert broadcasts from top artists on its platform. Samsung TV Plus — available free to all Samsung Smart TV and Galaxy device users — continues to expand its reach in the streaming space with live music and event programming designed to engage younger, digital-first audiences.

For the Jonas Brothers, the Orlando performance is part of their JONAS 20 tour celebrating two decades of hits and fan-favorite tracks. The tour pays tribute to the band’s origins while giving longtime fans a nostalgic look back at their career alongside their more recent releases.