Joyce Manor Plots Spring 2026 Tour Amid Forthcoming Record

The pop-punkers of Joyce Manor have announced a run across North America next year ahead of their forthcoming record.

The trek is set to kick-off in Phoenix, Arizona at The Van Buren, followed by gigs in cities like Dallas, Orlando, Philadelphia, Boston, and Chicago, stopping at venues along the way including Denver’s Fillmore Auditorium, The Palace Theatre in Calgary, and Detroit’s Majestic Theatre. During the run, Joyce Manor is also slated to appear at both weekends of Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival in Indio before wrapping-up at The Fillmore in San Francisco, California on May 15.

Militarie Gun will provide direct support throughout the tour, with Teen Mortgage and Combat opening the show.

Tickets are available via various presales this week, followed by a public onsale Friday, October 10 at 10 a.m. local time here. Fans can also score resale tickets and avoid service fees on sites like Ticket Club (use code TICKETNEWS for a free, one-year membership offer).

I Used To Go To This Bar, the group’s eighth studio album, is due January 30 via Epitaph Records. The LP, which follows 2022’s 40 oz. to Fresno, will feature previously-released singles “All My Friends Are So Depressed” and “Well, Whatever It Was.”

Joyce Manor first arrived on the scene in 2012 with their debut Of All Things I Will Soon Grow Tired. They garnered attention over the years with breakthrough hits like S/T‘s “Constant Headache” in 2013 and “Catalina Fight Song” from 2014’s Never Hungover Again.

Find Joyce Manor’s full list of 2026 tour dates below:

Joyce Manor | 2026 North American Tour

3/09 – The Van Buren – Phoenix, AZ

3/11 – Stubb’s Waller Creek Amphitheater – Austin, TX

3/12 – House of Blues Houston – Houston, TX

3/13 – House of Blues Dallas – Dallas, TX

3/14 – House of Blues New Orleans – New Orleans, LA

3/16 – House of Blues Orlando – Orlando, FL

3/17 – Buckhead Theatre – Atlanta, GA

3/18 – House of Blues Myrtle Beach – N. Myrtle Beach, SC

3/20 – Nevermore Hall – Baltimore, MD

3/21 – Citizens House of Blues Boston – Boston, MA

3/22 – The Fillmore Philadelphia – Philadelphia, PA

3/24 – Brooklyn Paramount – Brooklyn, NY

3/25 – Asbury Hall – Buffalo, NY

3/26 – The Danforth Music Hall – Toronto, ON

3/27 – Majestic Theatre – Detroit, MI

3/28 – The Salt Shed – Chicago, IL

4/10 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

4/17 – Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival – Indio, CA

4/26 – The Sylvee – Madison, WI

4/27 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN

4/30 – Wooly’s – Des Moines, IA

5/01 – Delmar Hall – St. Louis, MO

5/02 – Liberty Hall – Lawrence, KS

5/04 – Fillmore Auditorium – Denver, CO

5/05 – The Depot – Salt Lake City, UT

5/07 – The Newberry – Great Falls, MT

5/08 – The Palace Theatre – Calgary, AB

5/09 – Midway Music Hall – Edmonton, AB

5/11 – Commodore Ballroom – Vancouver, BC

5/12 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA

5/13 – Roseland Theater – Portland, OR

5/15 – The Fillmore – San Francisco, CA