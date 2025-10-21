Katt Williams Sets 2026 ‘Golden Age Tour’ Across North America

Comedian Katt Williams will hit the road in early 2026 with The Golden Age Tour, a new arena trek that promises all-new material and the sharp social commentary that has defined his two-decade career.

Produced by North American Entertainment Group, the tour kicks off January 23 at Toyota Arena in Ontario, California, before making stops in major cities including New Orleans, Atlanta, Houston, Philadelphia, Omaha, and Chicago.

Presales begin Monday, October 20 at 10 a.m. local time, with general ticket sales opening Wednesday, October 22 at 10 a.m. via Ticketmaster.com.

Williams, known for his quick wit and distinctive storytelling, continues to be one of comedy’s most in-demand performers. His previous tour sold out arenas nationwide, and his 2024 Netflix special Woke Foke became the streamer’s most-watched comedy special of the year with more than 13 million views.

The Emmy-winning actor and stand-up star has appeared in numerous television and film projects, including Friday After Next, The Boondocks, Atlanta, and Wild ‘N Out, in addition to acclaimed specials such as The Pimp Chronicles, American Hustle, and World War III.

Find Williams’ full list of upcoming tour dates below:

The Golden Age Tour Dates:

Jan. 23 – Ontario, CA – Toyota Arena

Jan. 24 – Palm Springs, CA – Acrisure Arena

Jan. 30 – Fresno, CA – Save Mart Center

Jan. 31 – Phoenix, AZ – Mortgage Matchup Center

Feb. 6 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

Feb. 7 – New Orleans, LA – Smoothie King Center

Feb. 13 – Raleigh, NC – Lenovo Center

Feb. 14 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Feb. 15 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Feb. 21 – Macon, GA – Macon Coliseum

Feb. 27 – Orlando, FL – Addition Financial Arena

Mar. 6 – Memphis, TN – FedEx Forum

Mar. 13 – Fort Worth, TX – Dickies Arena

Mar. 14 – Houston, TX – Toyota Center*

Mar. 27 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

Apr. 3 – Dayton, OH – Nutter Center

Apr. 10 – Greenville, SC – Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Apr. 24 – Philadelphia, PA – Liacouras Center

May 1 – Omaha, NE – Baxter Arena

May 2 – Chicago, IL – United Center

*Tickets for the Houston performance available at toyotacenter.com