Khruangbin Marks 10 Years of Debut Album With Limited November Tour

Khruangbin will hit the road this fall for a special U.S. tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You.

The tour begins with two nights at The Heights Theater in Houston on November 5 and 6. From there, the band will play at Webster Hall in New York City, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., Metro in Chicago, Neptune Theatre in Seattle, and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. The final shows will take place at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24 and 25.

Khruangbin, whose name means “airplane” in Thai, released their fourth studio album, A LA SALA, in April 2024. The band, known for its mix of funk, soul, and global influences, was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist earlier this year.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Khruangbin’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

November 5 Houston, TX The Heights Theater

November 6 Houston, TX The Heights Theater

November 9 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer

November 10 New York, NY Webster Hall

November 11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club

November 13 Chicago, IL Metro

November 14 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue

November 16 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater

November 18 Missoula, MT The Wilma

November 19 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre

November 20 Portland, OR McMenamis Crystal Ballroom

November 22 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

November 23 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom

November 24 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre

November 25 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre