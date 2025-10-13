Khruangbin Marks 10 Years of Debut Album With Limited November Tour

Khruangbin will hit the road this fall for a special U.S. tour celebrating the 10th anniversary of their debut album, The Universe Smiles Upon You.
The tour begins with two nights at The Heights Theater in Houston on November 5 and 6. From there, the band will play at Webster Hall in New York City, 9:30 Club in Washington, D.C., Metro in Chicago, Neptune Theatre in Seattle, and The Regency Ballroom in San Francisco. The final shows will take place at The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles on November 24 and 25.
Khruangbin, whose name means “airplane” in Thai, released their fourth studio album, A LA SALA, in April 2024. The band, known for its mix of funk, soul, and global influences, was also nominated for a Grammy Award for Best New Artist earlier this year.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit Khruangbin’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Khruangbin – 2025 Tour Dates
November 5 Houston, TX The Heights Theater
November 6 Houston, TX The Heights Theater
November 9 Philadelphia, PA Union Transfer
November 10 New York, NY Webster Hall
November 11 Washington, DC 9:30 Club
November 13 Chicago, IL Metro
November 14 Minneapolis, MN First Avenue
November 16 Boulder, CO Boulder Theater
November 18 Missoula, MT The Wilma
November 19 Seattle, WA Neptune Theatre
November 20 Portland, OR McMenamis Crystal Ballroom
November 22 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
November 23 San Francisco, CA The Regency Ballroom
November 24 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre
November 25 Los Angeles, CA The Fonda Theatre