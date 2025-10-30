Kid Rock Draws Criticism from Special Olympics for Use of ‘R’ Word

The Special Olympics have called-out conservative country-rock star Kid Rock after he made an appearance on Fox News and used the “R-Word.”

On October 24, Rock appeared on Jesse Watters Primetime. During the segment, Watters asked what his family’s plans were for Halloween costumes. Rock then put on a disposable face mask (which people commonly used to prevent themselves from viruses like COVID-19) and said, “Guess what I’m going to be?…A r**ard.”

Special Olympics vice chair and Chief Inspiration Officer Loretta Clairborne wrote an open letter to Rock, posted on the organization’s website. In the letter, Clairborne acknowledged Rock’s comment, noting that “the R-Word deeply demeans and harms people with intellectual disabilities.”

“I’m writing to you personally with an urgent request: please acknowledge the hurt caused and use this moment to stand with us in rejecting that word and the prejudice it represents,” Clairborne wrote. “You have a powerful voice and a massive platform and the world is watching. As an artist and cultural figure who influences millions, you can shape conversations and attitudes across this country.”

She added that “people with intellectual disabilities, one of the largest groups of people with disabilities in the world, have suffered generations of discrimination and humiliation,” noting that any time someone uses the R-Word, it sets the world back in their progress to end the use of the word and its stigma.

“I know this pain personally,” she said. “Growing up, I heard that word used against me again and again. It hurt deeply then, and it still hurts today. But I’ve also learned that every moment of hurt can become a moment to teach, to grow, and to move forward together. I believe this can be one of those moments.”

Clairborne added that the Special Olympics have launched the “Spread the Word” campaign with Best Buddies, which advocates for the end to the casual use of the “R-Word” and asks it to be replaced with respect.

“You have the chance to turn this incident into a statement of strength, to acknowledge the harm, to stand with people with intellectual disabilities, and to help lead the conversation toward greater understanding and respect,” she said. “I would be honored to speak with you and share more about the movement for inclusion and respect that has changed so many lives, including my own.”

Read the full letter here.

Rock has not responded to Clairborne’s comment at this time.