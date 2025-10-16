LANY Plots 2026 ‘Soft World Tour’ Following Latest Record Release

Pop duo LANY are set to hit the road in 2026 with their newly announced Soft World Tour, a global trek that will take the band across multiple continents with stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. The tour will include performances at major venues such as Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, London’s OVO Arena Wembley, and Mexico City’s Pepsi Center WTC.

The Soft World Tour launches January 23 in Dubai, UAE, and continues through June with stops in India, Chile, Argentina, and throughout North America and Europe. LANY will perform in major cities including Phoenix, Brooklyn, Chicago, Madrid, Paris, and Dublin before wrapping in London on June 6.

A general ticket on-sale begins October 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presale and VIP packages will be available beginning October 20 at 10 a.m. local time and will run through October 23 at 10 p.m. local time. For full ticketing details, visit thisislany.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. LANY Tickets

LANY will be touring in support of Soft, which dropped on October 10. The record features singes “Last Forever,” “Know You Naked,” and “Stuck.” The duo is known for hits like “ILYSB,” “Malibu Nights,” and “Super Far.”

Find LANY’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City Jan. 23 Coca Cola Arena – Dubai, UAE Jan. 25 Lollapalooza India – Mumbai, India Mar. 13 Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, Chile Mar. 14 Lollapalooza Argentina – Buenos Aires, Argentina Mar. 26 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Mar. 28 Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT Mar. 31 PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC Apr. 1 WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA Apr. 3 Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA Apr. 4 Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA Apr. 7 Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO Apr. 10 Roadrunner – Boston, MA Apr. 11 Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY Apr. 12 The Anthem – Washington, DC Apr. 15 Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON Apr. 17 Credit Union 1 Arena – Chicago, IL Apr. 18 The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN Apr. 22 Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA Apr. 24 713 Music Hall – Houston, TX Apr. 25 Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX May 2 Pepsi Center WTC – Mexico City, MX May 13 Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway May 15 Fallan – Stockholm, Sweden May 16 Falkonersalen – Copenhagen, Denmark May 17 Docks – Hamburg, Germany May 19 Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany May 20 Carlswerk Victory – Cologne, Germany May 22 Backstage Werk – Munich, Germany May 23 Fabrique – Milan, Italy May 26 La Riviera – Madrid, Spain May 27 Razzmatazz – Barcelona, Spain May 29 Le Trianon – Paris, France May 30 013 – Tilburg, Netherlands May 31 Trix Zaal – Antwerp, Belgium June 2 Academy – Glasgow, UK June 3 O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, UK June 4 Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland June 6 OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.