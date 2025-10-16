LANY Plots 2026 ‘Soft World Tour’ Following Latest Record Release

By Olivia Perreault 6 minutes ago

Pop duo LANY are set to hit the road in 2026 with their newly announced Soft World Tour, a global trek that will take the band across multiple continents with stops in North America, Europe, Asia, and beyond. The tour will include performances at major venues such as Los Angeles’ Intuit Dome, London’s OVO Arena Wembley, and Mexico City’s Pepsi Center WTC.

The Soft World Tour launches January 23 in Dubai, UAE, and continues through June with stops in India, Chile, Argentina, and throughout North America and Europe. LANY will perform in major cities including Phoenix, Brooklyn, Chicago, Madrid, Paris, and Dublin before wrapping in London on June 6.

A general ticket on-sale begins October 24 at 10 a.m. local time. Artist presale and VIP packages will be available beginning October 20 at 10 a.m. local time and will run through October 23 at 10 p.m. local time. For full ticketing details, visit thisislany.com. Tickets are also available on resale marketplaces including Ticket Club, where members can save big by avoiding service fees. LANY Tickets

LANY will be touring in support of Soft, which dropped on October 10. The record features singes “Last Forever,” “Know You Naked,” and “Stuck.” The duo is known for hits like “ILYSB,” “Malibu Nights,” and “Super Far.”

Find LANY’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

LANY Soft World Tour Dates

DateVenue and City
Jan. 23Coca Cola Arena – Dubai, UAE
Jan. 25Lollapalooza India – Mumbai, India
Mar. 13Lollapalooza Chile – Santiago, Chile
Mar. 14Lollapalooza Argentina – Buenos Aires, Argentina
Mar. 26Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
Mar. 28Delta Center – Salt Lake City, UT
Mar. 31PNE Forum – Vancouver, BC
Apr. 1WAMU Theater – Seattle, WA
Apr. 3Bill Graham Civic Auditorium – San Francisco, CA
Apr. 4Intuit Dome – Los Angeles, CA
Apr. 7Mission Ballroom – Denver, CO
Apr. 10Roadrunner – Boston, MA
Apr. 11Barclays Center – Brooklyn, NY
Apr. 12The Anthem – Washington, DC
Apr. 15Coca-Cola Coliseum – Toronto, ON
Apr. 17Credit Union 1 Arena – Chicago, IL
Apr. 18The Pinnacle – Nashville, TN
Apr. 22Coca-Cola Roxy – Atlanta, GA
Apr. 24713 Music Hall – Houston, TX
Apr. 25Dickies Arena – Fort Worth, TX
May 2Pepsi Center WTC – Mexico City, MX
May 13Sentrum Scene – Oslo, Norway
May 15Fallan – Stockholm, Sweden
May 16Falkonersalen – Copenhagen, Denmark
May 17Docks – Hamburg, Germany
May 19Columbiahalle – Berlin, Germany
May 20Carlswerk Victory – Cologne, Germany
May 22Backstage Werk – Munich, Germany
May 23Fabrique – Milan, Italy
May 26La Riviera – Madrid, Spain
May 27Razzmatazz – Barcelona, Spain
May 29Le Trianon – Paris, France
May 30013 – Tilburg, Netherlands
May 31Trix Zaal – Antwerp, Belgium
June 2Academy – Glasgow, UK
June 3O2 Apollo Manchester – Manchester, UK
June 4Olympia Theatre – Dublin, Ireland
June 6OVO Arena Wembley – London, UK

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at TicketClub by visiting this page and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS”.