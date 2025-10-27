Lewis Capaldi Announces 2026 North American Tour

Lewis Capaldi will return to North America next year for an 11-date headlining tour. The announcement comes alongside news of his upcoming EP Survive, which will be released on November 14.

Capaldi’s North American tour is scheduled to kick off on April 15 in Philadelphia at Liacouras Center. From there, the singer is set to make stops in New York, Boston, Montreal, Toronto, CHicago, Denver, Los Angeles and Berkeley before wrapping up on May 6 in Vancouver at Rogers Arena.

Joy Crookes will join as support on all shows.

Tickets will first be available through a Live Nation pre-sale beginning Monday, October 27 at 10 a.m. local time. Fans can sign up for Live Nation’s free All Access membership for presale access. General on-sale begins Friday, October 31 at 9 a.m. local time via Ticketmaster.

Following the North American dates, Capaldi will head back overseas for his largest-ever UK and Irish headline tour in June. He will also perform at the South American editions of Lollapalooza in spring 2026.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Capaldi’s official website.

A list of North American tour dates can be found below:

04/15 — Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

04/16 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

04/18 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

04/19 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall

04/21 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

04/23 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

04/25 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

04/28 — Denver, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

05/02 — Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Bowl

05/03 — Berkeley, CA @ Greek Theatre

05/06 — Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena