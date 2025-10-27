Limp Bizkit to Continue Tour After Bassist Death

Limp Bizkit is still set to continue their upcoming tour dates following the death of bassist Sam Rivers.

Rivers, co-founder of the band with Fred Durst, passed away on October 18 at 48-years-old. According to TMZ, Rivers suffered a cardiac arrest and was “nonresponsive.”

Limp Bizkit took to social media to share that “Sam Rivers wasn’t just our bass player — he was pure magic.”

“The pulse beneath every song, the calm in the chaos, the soul in the sound,” the band continued. “From the first note we ever played together, Sam brought a light and a rhythm that could never be replaced. His talent was effortless, his presence unforgettable, his heart enormous.

“We shared so many moments — wild ones, quiet ones, beautiful ones — and every one of them meant more because Sam was there. He was a once-in-a-lifetime kind of human. A true legend of legends.

And his spirit will live forever in every groove, every stage, every memory. We love you, Sam. We’ll carry you with us, always. Rest easy, brother. Your music never ends.”

Durst also shared a message, calling Rivers a “legend, truly” who was “such a gifted, unbelievably sweet and wonderful person.”

Despite the tragedy, Limp Bizkit is still set to move forward with their upcoming live shows. The “Gringo Papi Tour” will kick-off on November 29 in Mexico City, featuring Yungblud, Riff Raff, and more. They’ll appear in cities like San Jose, Santiago, Lima, and Buenos Aires before wrapping-up in Sao Paulo, Brazil on December 20.

Find tickets via Limp Bizkit’s official website.