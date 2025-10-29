Live Nation Canada, RBC Announce New Naming Rights Deal for Toronto’s Waterfront Amphitheatre

Live Nation Canada has partnered with RBC in a multi-year deal that will see Toronto’s landmark waterfront amphitheatre renamed RBC Amphitheatre, marking the beginning of a major redevelopment that will transform the venue into a year-round live music destination by 2030.

The announcement, made Tuesday, signals the end of the Budweiser Stage era and the start of an ambitious plan to reimagine one of Canada’s most iconic concert spaces. The new RBC Amphitheatre will feature expanded indoor and outdoor capabilities, upgraded fan amenities, and sustainable design features aimed at enhancing both the audience and artist experience.

“As a champion of the music industry across Canada, RBC is an incredible partner for us,” said Michael Rapino, president and CEO of Live Nation Entertainment. “The redevelopment of RBC Amphitheatre strengthens Toronto’s position as a global entertainment hub and a must-play city for touring artists. With these changes, the venue will become a world-class destination with unmatched acoustics, fan-friendly design, and elevated hospitality experiences.”

The amphitheatre, located at Ontario Place along Toronto’s waterfront, will undergo phased renovations beginning in fall 2027, with a planned reopening as a full-year venue by summer 2030. Once completed, the venue is expected to host more than 1.5 million fans annually, a substantial increase from its current capacity.

RBC President and CEO Dave McKay said the project will celebrate Canada’s live music culture while driving local economic growth.



“Canada exports incredible musical talent to the world, and that starts with the artists and fans who make our live music scene thrive,” McKay said. “RBC Amphitheatre will attract even more top performers to this beloved venue and bring fans exceptional new music and entertainment experiences. We’re proud to invest in a live music destination that will create hundreds of new jobs, draw thousands more visitors, and help boost local businesses across the region.”

Among the upgrades planned are new pedestrian bridges to ease crowd flow, expanded food and beverage options, upgraded hospitality areas, and a new lookout deck with elevator access to the lawn. Fan-favorite features, including the open-lawn seating and sweeping skyline views, will remain.

Through RBCxMusic, the bank will also introduce special fan experiences, including exclusive entry lines, giveaways, and ticket upgrades. RBC clients can continue to earn Concert Cash® through the program, while Avion Rewards members will soon be able to use their points to purchase tickets for any Live Nation Canada show via Ticketmaster starting in 2026.

The redevelopment aligns with Live Nation’s Green Nation sustainability initiative and will comply with the Toronto Green Standard, incorporating environmentally conscious materials and design practices. Live Nation confirmed it will continue its partnership with Labatt, which remains the exclusive supplier of beer and canned cocktails at RBC Amphitheatre and other Live Nation venues and festivals across Canada.

According to the Canadian Live Music Association, the live music sector generates nearly $11 billion in GDP annually, supports over 100,000 jobs, and draws 20 million visitors to shows each year — economic impacts that are expected to grow as RBC Amphitheatre expands its programming and capacity.

RBC has been a Live Nation Canada partner since 2017 and has invested more than $140 million in Canadian arts and music initiatives since 2004, supporting over 50,000 creatives nationwide.

The venue’s transition will begin ahead of the 2026 concert season, with updated signage and branding appearing over the coming months.