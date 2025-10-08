Live Nation Plans $1.3 Billion Convertible Notes Offering to Refinance Debt, Fund Growth

Good Kid performing at The Bell House in Brooklyn in 2023 | Photo by SWinxy via Wikimedia Commons

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV) announced plans to offer $1.3 billion in convertible senior notes due 2031, a move aimed at refinancing existing debt and supporting future expansion across the company’s global live entertainment and ticketing operations.

The company said the offering is subject to market and other conditions. Net proceeds from the sale of the notes, combined with borrowings under a new senior secured credit facility, will be used to redeem Live Nation’s 5.625% senior notes due 2026, repay outstanding amounts under its existing term loan B and revolving credit facilities, and cover related fees and expenses. Any remaining funds may be directed toward general corporate purposes, including potential venue investments or further debt repurchases.

In addition, Live Nation said initial purchasers will have the option to buy up to an additional $100 million in notes within 13 days of issuance. If exercised, proceeds from those sales would also be used for general corporate purposes.

The convertible notes will accrue interest payable semiannually and mature on Oct. 15, 2031. Conversion to Live Nation common stock, cash, or a combination of both will be permitted under certain conditions before July 15, 2031, and at any time afterward until shortly before maturity. The company may redeem the notes for cash beginning Oct. 20, 2028, subject to specific stock price and trading conditions.

The new credit structure expected to follow the offering will include a $1.3 billion term loan B facility, a $700 million delayed-draw term loan A, a $1.3 billion multicurrency revolving credit facility, and a $400 million venue expansion revolving credit facility. These transactions, the company noted, are not contingent on the completion of the convertible note sale.

Live Nation emphasized that the convertible notes will be offered through a private placement under Rule 144A of the Securities Act of 1933, available only to qualified institutional buyers. The company cautioned that the news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to buy the securities.

The move continues Live Nation’s pattern of leveraging the strength of its live entertainment portfolio and global footprint to manage debt while investing in new venues and technology. The company has seen strong post-pandemic demand for concerts and live events, which fueled record revenues in 2024 and continued momentum through 2025.

The offering also reflects ongoing activity in the broader live events sector, as major promoters and venue operators balance aggressive growth strategies with refinancing efforts amid evolving market conditions.

Live Nation said in a statement that its management retains discretion over the final allocation of proceeds and noted that forward-looking statements remain subject to risk factors outlined in recent SEC filings.