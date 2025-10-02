Lola Young Cancels All Upcoming Tour Dates ‘For the Foreseeable Future’

Indie-pop artist Lola Young has called-off all upcoming tour dates, noting that she won’t be taking the stage “for the foreseeable future.”

The 24-year-old British singer revealed the news in an Instagram post this week.

“I’m going away for a while,” Young said. “It pains me to say I have to cancel everything for the foreseeable future. Thank you for all your love and support. I’m so sorry to let anyone down who has bought a ticket to see me, it hurts me more than you know. Obviously you will be entitled to a full refund.”

She added that she hopes fans will “give me a second chance once I’ve had some time to work on myself and come back stronger.”

While Young did not elaborate for the exact reasoning she nixed upcoming shows, the cancellations come after she collapsed during her set at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York last weekend.

Young already cancelled appearances at the Washington, D.C. edition of All Things Go, as well as a gig at Audacy’s We Can Survive Concert. The new cancellations include two shows in Manchester, UK, as well as a North American run of shows this November, European shows next year, and festivals appearances in 2026.