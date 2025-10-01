Louis Tomlinson to Launch 2026 North American Tour

Louis Tomlinson will tour North America in 2026 in support of his upcoming third solo album, How Did I Get Here?, set for release January 23, 2026.

The arena run begins June 3 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. From there, the singer is set to stop in cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Los Vegas, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Nashville, Chicago, Washington DC and Toronto before wrapping up on July 24 in Miami at the Kaseya Center.

Ticket sales open with an artist presale on October 8 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins October 10 at 10 a.m. local time.

Before the tour, Tomlinson will headline his Away From Home festival for the first time on October 4 and 5 at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York. The lineup features Tomlinson, Lauv, Plain White T’s, Daya, Pale Waves, and special guest Steve Aoki.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit Tomlinson’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

June 3: Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum

June 4: Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena

June 6: San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium

June 10: San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park

June 11: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena

June 13: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Resorts World Theatre

June 14: Phoenix, Ariz. @ PHX Arena

June 19: Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

June 21: Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena

June 22: Austin, Texas @ Moody Center

June 25: Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory

June 27: St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena

June 29: Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle

July 2: Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena

July 3: Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena

July 5: Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center

July 7: Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem

July 8: New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden

July 10: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors

July 11: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann

July 14: Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

July 16: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

July 17: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

July 18: Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre

July 20: Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion

July 22: Atlanta, Ga.@ State Farm Arena

July 23: Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena

July 24: Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center