Louis Tomlinson to Launch 2026 North American Tour

Louis Tomlinson will tour North America in 2026 in support of his upcoming third solo album, How Did I Get Here?, set for release January 23, 2026.
The arena run begins June 3 at the Pacific Coliseum in Vancouver. From there, the singer is set to stop in cities such as Seattle, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Los Vegas, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Nashville, Chicago, Washington DC and Toronto before wrapping up on July 24 in Miami at the Kaseya Center.
Ticket sales open with an artist presale on October 8 at 10 a.m. local time. General on-sale begins October 10 at 10 a.m. local time.
Before the tour, Tomlinson will headline his Away From Home festival for the first time on October 4 and 5 at Brewery Ommegang in Cooperstown, New York. The lineup features Tomlinson, Lauv, Plain White T’s, Daya, Pale Waves, and special guest Steve Aoki.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
Louis Tomlinson 2026 North American Tour Dates
June 3: Vancouver, BC @ Pacific Coliseum
June 4: Seattle, Wash. @ Climate Pledge Arena
June 6: San Francisco, Calif. @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
June 10: San Diego, Calif. @ The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park
June 11: Los Angeles, Calif. @ Crypto.com Arena
June 13: Las Vegas, Nev. @ Resorts World Theatre
June 14: Phoenix, Ariz. @ PHX Arena
June 19: Morrison, Colo. @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre
June 21: Fort Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena
June 22: Austin, Texas @ Moody Center
June 25: Minneapolis, Minn. @ The Armory
June 27: St. Louis, Mo. @ Chaifetz Arena
June 29: Nashville, Tenn. @ The Pinnacle
July 2: Independence, Mo. @ Cable Dahmer Arena
July 3: Chicago, Ill. @ Allstate Arena
July 5: Charlotte, N.C. @ Spectrum Center
July 7: Washington, D.C. @ The Anthem
July 8: New York, N.Y. @ Madison Square Garden
July 10: Pittsburgh, Pa. @ Stage AE Outdoors
July 11: Philadelphia, Pa. @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann
July 14: Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden
July 16: Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
July 17: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
July 18: Detroit, Mich. @ Masonic Temple Theatre
July 20: Cleveland, Ohio @ Jacobs Pavilion
July 22: Atlanta, Ga.@ State Farm Arena
July 23: Orlando, Fla. @ Addition Financial Arena
July 24: Miami, Fla. @ Kaseya Center