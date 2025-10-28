Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry Slams LSU Over Ticket Price Hike After Latest Loss

Frustration is mounting among Louisiana fans — and even the state’s governor — after LSU’s decision to raise football ticket prices for the 2026 season following another disappointing loss.

The LSU Board of Supervisors approved a measure Friday to increase season ticket prices by up to $125, a move expected to generate an estimated $4.5 million in additional revenue for the athletic department, according to The Advocate. The announcement came just before the Tigers’ 49-25 defeat to No. 3 Texas A&M on Saturday — their second straight loss and third in the last four games.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry voiced his displeasure on social media shortly after the game.

“I think @LSUsports and the LSU Board of Supervisors needs to rethink their actions to raise ticket prices for next year after tonight’s showing!” Landry posted.

The university defended the decision, saying the pricing adjustments reflect demand and better align with market rates.

“Price changes focus on areas with high renewal rates and high secondary market values,” LSU said in a statement to The Advocate. “LSU is not changing any pricing in the upper deck other than the Skyline Club, which includes food and beverage in the ticket price. Keeping upper deck season ticket prices as they are currently will allow LSU Athletics to be more flexible with individual game prices and provides an additional option for fans to purchase season tickets at a lower price point.”

Under the new structure, prices will rise the most — by $125 — in the stadium’s most desirable sections, while other zones will see smaller increases ranging from $25 to $100.

The timing of the increase has drawn sharp criticism from fans already frustrated by the Tigers’ recent struggles on the field. LSU’s latest loss dropped the team further in the SEC standings, compounding discontent over the program’s direction and the rising cost of attendance.

BT, they don’t care. They are trying to price us out. Idk how much longer I wanna pay. They want all corporate money and the stadium will look just like it did in the second half. They made sure the increase wasn’t very big for “premium” seating though. — Mike Jackson™ (@Mjaxson90) October 26, 2025

I still can’t believe LSU announced yesterday (!!!) they’re raising football ticket and parking prices.



$750 to park 3/4 of a mile away to watch this shit? — Scott Kushner (@ScottDKushner) October 26, 2025

This #LSU performance 24 hours after the Friday news dump that ticket prices for football are going up for the 2026 season. pic.twitter.com/MtyomXPTJg — Mike Scarborough (@ScarboroughMike) October 26, 2025

Bringing the #LSU Board of Supervisors onto the field and introducing them to the Tiger Stadium crowd during that performance, a day after raising @LSUfootball season ticket prices was certainly a choice. — Jacques Doucet (@JacquesDoucet) October 26, 2025

“And LSU will hire Brian Kelly to coach its football team. He will be extremely terrible at his job. They will raise ticket and stadium prices to afford his buyout.”



“So they will fire him, right?”



“No.”



“Why?”



“No one knows.” pic.twitter.com/tMe46TgbYl — Tiger Vibes (@Tiger__Vibes) October 26, 2025

#LSU raises ticket prices, lowers team expectations — Chris 🏒🥌⚽️ (@CMSepeda27) October 26, 2025

While the university maintains that the adjustments are part of a long-term plan to balance affordability and competitiveness, many fans and state officials appear unconvinced — especially after another rough Saturday in Baton Rouge.