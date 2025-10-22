Maggie Lindemann Plots 2026 ‘I Feel Everything Tour’ to Support Sophomore Record

Maggie Lindemann is ready to hit the road in 2026 with her newly announced I Feel Everything Tour to support her sophomore record.

The I Feel Everything Tour kicks off February 17 in San Diego and will make stops in major cities including Austin, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Toronto before heading overseas for European shows in Dublin, London, Paris, and Berlin, wrapping April 30 in Brussels. The run will feature performances at iconic venues like Webster Hall, House of Blues, and O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire.

Tickets for the tour go on sale soon, with a presale beginning Wednesday, Oct. 22 at 10 a.m. local time, followed by the general onsale on Friday, Oct. 24 at 10 a.m. local. Full ticketing details are available via Maggie Lindemann’s official website. Fans can also find tickets through resale marketplaces such as Maggie Lindemann Tickets on Ticket Club, where members can save by avoiding typical service fees.

Lindemann is touring in support of her sophomore LP, i feel everything. The record, which just dropped on October 17, features tracks like “one of the ones,” “2022,” and “spine,” following 2022’s SUCKERPUNCH.

Find Lindemann’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Date Venue and City February 17, 2026 Music Box – San Diego, CA February 18, 2026 Crescent Ballroom – Phoenix, AZ February 20, 2026 Empire Control Room & Garage – Austin, TX February 21, 2026 House of Blues – Dallas, TX February 22, 2026 House of Blues – Houston, TX February 24, 2026 The Basement East – Nashville, TN February 25, 2026 Neighborhood Theatre – Charlotte, NC February 26, 2026 9:30 Club – Washington, DC February 28, 2026 Brooklyn Bowl – Philadelphia, PA March 1, 2026 Archer Music Hall (Arrow) – Allentown, PA March 3, 2026 Webster Hall – New York, NY March 4, 2026 Paradise Rock Club – Boston, MA March 6, 2026 Les Foufounes Électriques – Montréal, QC March 7, 2026 Anabel’s – Toronto, ON March 8, 2026 Newport Music Hall – Columbus, OH March 10, 2026 House of Blues – Chicago, IL March 11, 2026 Amsterdam Bar & Hall – Saint Paul, MN March 13, 2026 Gothic Theatre – Englewood, CO March 14, 2026 The Complex (The Grand) – Salt Lake City, UT March 17, 2026 Neumos – Seattle, WA March 18, 2026 Revolution Hall – Portland, OR March 20, 2026 August Hall – San Francisco, CA March 21, 2026 The Regent Theater – Los Angeles, CA April 14, 2026 The Academy – Dublin, IE April 16, 2026 The Garage – Glasgow, UK April 17, 2026 New Century Hall – Manchester, UK April 19, 2026 O2 Institute Birmingham – Birmingham, UK April 20, 2026 O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire – London, UK April 22, 2026 Melkweg Max – Amsterdam, NL April 24, 2026 Alhambra – Paris, FR April 26, 2026 Live Music Hall – Cologne, DE April 27, 2026 Hole 44 – Berlin, DE April 29, 2026 Uebel und Gefährlich – Hamburg, DE April 30, 2026 La Madeleine – Brussels, BE

