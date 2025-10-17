Matt Pryor & The Salton Sea Announce 2026 North American, UK Tour

Matt Pryor is getting ready to hit the road with his band The Salton Sea. The singer-songwriter announced a 50-date tour that will travel across North America and the United Kingdom early next year.

The run is set to begin January 22 at Club Dada in Dallas. From there, the group is slated to make stops in cities such as Austin, Orlando, Jacksonville, Atlanta, Nashville, San Diego, Los Angeles, Seattle, Salt Lake City, Denver, Chicago, Boston and Philadelphia before wrapping up the North American leg on April 18 in St. Louis at The Sinkhole.

Following the North American dates, the band will then head to the UK with stops in Bristol, Cardiff, London, Nottingham, Glasgow, Leeds and Manchester before the final show on May 8 in Cambridge at Blue Moon.

Small Uncle will serve as support for the entire tour.

Notably, Pryor is getting ready to release his new album, The Salton Sea, set for release November 14.

For more information and additional tour details, fans can visit mattpryorandthesaltonsea.com.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

1/22 – Club Dada – Dallas, TX

1/23 – The 13th Floor – Austin, TX

1/24 – Paper Tiger – San Antonio, TX

1/25 – White Oak – Houston, TX

1/28 – New World Brewery – Tampa, FL

1/29 – Respectable Street – West Palm Beach, FL

1/30 – Will’s Pub – Orlando, FL

1/31 – Jack Rabbits – Jacksonville, FL

2/01 – The Music Farm – Charleston, SC

2/03 – Richmond Music Hall – Richmond, VA

2/04 – Cat’s Cradle – Carrboro, NC

2/05 – Eulogy – Asheville, NC

2/06 – The Earl – Atlanta, GA

2/07 – TrimTab Brewing – Birmingham, AL

2/08 – DRKMTTR – Nashville, TN

2/26 – Valley Bar – Phoenix, AZ

2/27 – Soda Bar – San Diego, CA

2/28 – Pappy + Harriet’s – Pioneertown, CA

3/01 – Constellation Room – Santa Ana, CA

3/02 – Permanent Records – Los Angeles, CA

3/04 – Bottom of the Hill – San Francisco, CA

3/06 – Show Bar – Portland, OR

3/07 – Sunset Tavern – Seattle, WA

3/08 – Big Dipper – Spokane, WA

3/10 – Shrine Social Club Basement – Boise, ID

3/11 – Kilby Court – Salt Lake City, UT

3/13 – Skylark Lounge – Denver, CO

3/31 – 7th St Entry – Minneapolis, MN

4/01 – Anodyne – Milwaukee, WI

4/02 – Cobra Lounge – Chicago, IL

4/07 – Sonia – Boston, MA

4/08 – StageOne – Fairfield, CT

4/09 – Mercury Lounge – New York, NY

4/10 – First Unitarian Church – Philadelphia, PA

4/11 – Songbyrd – Washington, DC

4/14 – Brillobox – Pittsburgh, PA

4/15 – Rumba Cafe – Columbus, OH

4/16 – The Hi Fi – Indianapolis, IN

4/17 – Zanzabar – Louisville, KY

4/18 – The Sinkhole – St. Louis, MO

4/30 – Rough Trade Bristol – Bristol, UK

5/01 – Clwb lfor Bach – Cardiff, UK

5/02 – The Lexington – London, UK

5/03 – Bodega – Nottingham, UK

5/05 – Hug & Pint – Glasgow, UK

5/06 – The Attic – Leeds, UK

5/07 – Star & Garter – Manchester, UK

5/08 – Blue Moon – Cambridge, UK