Megan Thee Stallion Announces Return of Hottieween Party in Houston

Megan Thee Stallion has announced the return of her annual Hottieween party, which will take place in Humble, Texas, on Halloween night.

Taking to social media, the rapper shared, “HOUSTON HOTTIES IM COMING HOME FOR HALLOWEEN! This year Hottieween is gonna be BIGGER than ever!!! Tickets go on sale Wednesday October 15th.”

The Halloween event will be open only to guests aged 21 and older, and costumes will be required. Proceeds from ticket sales will go toward Megan’s Pete & Thomas Foundation, which supports education, housing, and health initiatives in the Houston community.

For more information and ticketing details, fans can visit Megan Thee Stallion’s official website.