Miami FC to Relocate to New $300 Million Sports Complex in Homestead

Miami FC will soon have a new home in South Florida, as the club announced plans to move into a $300 million sports and community development project in Homestead.

The project, known as the Sports Performance Hub, will cover 80 acres and include a professional training academy, youth boarding school, public sports and recreation facilities, a sports-themed hotel, and a 15,000-seat stadium designed by LaBella Associates.

A signing ceremony at Homestead City Hall on September 18 brought together Mayor Steve Losner, members of the Homestead City Council, and project stakeholders, including Miami FC co-owner Riccardo Silva. The project is being funded without taxpayer dollars.

“This is an important day for our club, Miami-Dade and South Florida, for the City of Homestead, and for the growth of the game with the World Cup just months away,” Silva said. “I am proud to be a part of the vision of the Sports Performance Hub and excited for the opportunity to help write this next chapter in the vibrant community of South Dade.”

Miami FC has played at Florida International University’s Pitbull Stadium since 2016. The club will remain there during the transition before relocating 35 miles south to Homestead once the complex is completed.

Homestead, located at the southern edge of Miami-Dade County and known as the “Gateway to the Florida Keys,” has seen rapid growth in recent years. In addition to becoming Miami FC’s future home, the city’s new stadium will also host events such as the Homestead Championship Rodeo, which plans to relocate to the venue.

Mayor Losner said the project represents a milestone for both the community and the economy. “Having a club whose main mission is to impact the community and provide opportunities for our families and youth will be an incredible asset, while providing long-term benefits to our local economy,” he said. “This is truly a great moment for our city and our residents.”

The development marks another step in the growth of the United Soccer League, which has recently announced stadium projects in Pittsburgh, Detroit, and Sacramento. Justin Papadakis, the USL’s deputy CEO and chief real estate officer, called Miami FC’s new stadium “a tremendous step forward for the club and professional soccer in South Florida,” adding that excitement is building nationwide with the 2026 FIFA World Cup approaching.

Miami FC CEO Mario Roitman also thanked Florida International University for hosting the club over the past decade. “From hosting championships to major U.S. Open Cup events, we could not be where we are today without the support and partnership from our friends at FIU,” Roitman said.