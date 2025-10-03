Michael Bublé tickets on sale in Ottawa at Canadian Tire Centre

Michael Bublé will bring his smooth vocals and timeless charm to Ottawa, performing at Canadian Tire Centre on January 16, 2026. Fans of the Canadian crooner can expect an evening filled with classics and new hits alike in this highly anticipated performance.

Bublé has earned international acclaim with his mix of pop standards, jazz-inspired arrangements, and original material. Known for songs such as “Haven’t Met You Yet” and “Feeling Good,” his live shows are renowned for energy, audience connection, and impeccable musicianship.

Ottawa audiences will not want to miss this rare opportunity to experience Michael Bublé in a world-class arena setting.

