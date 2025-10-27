Miguel Plots 2025 ‘CAOS Tour’ Across North America, Europe Following New Album Release

Fresh off the release of his new album CAOS on his birthday, October 23, Grammy Award-winning R&B artist Miguel has announced a major 2025 world tour that will take him across North America, the U.K., and Europe.

Produced by Live Nation, The CAOS Tour kicks off February 10 at the Coca-Cola Roxy in Atlanta and runs through March 21 at Houston’s 713 Music Hall, before heading overseas for a spring leg beginning April 13 in Manchester, U.K. The 41-date trek includes stops in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, London, Paris, Berlin, and more. Rising alt-pop artist Jean Dawson will join Miguel on the North American leg, with Channel Tres set to appear for a special hometown show at Los Angeles’ Kia Forum.

Tickets go on sale beginning with a Verizon presale Tuesday, October 28, followed by additional presales throughout the week. General onsale begins Thursday, October 30, at 10 a.m. local time via officialmiguel.com.

Miguel will also appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live! tonight (October 27) to perform music from CAOS.

Known for his boundary-pushing blend of R&B, rock, and soul, Miguel first broke through with his Grammy-winning hit “Adorn” and the chart-topping success of “Sure Thing,” which earned new viral life more than a decade after its debut. Albums like Wildheart (2015) and War & Leisure (2017) topped Billboard’s R&B Albums chart, establishing him as one of the genre’s most innovative artists.

With CAOS, Miguel continues to evolve his sound and vision, offering a dynamic live experience that bridges eras of his career. The tour will feature immersive production and a setlist spanning his greatest hits alongside new material.

VIP packages will also be available through VIP Nation, offering perks such as premium tickets, soundcheck access, a guided behind-the-scenes tour, and entry to Miguel’s pre-show lounge.

Find Miguel’s full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Miguel 2025 CAOS Tour Dates:

Feb. 10 – Atlanta, GA @ Coca-Cola Roxy^

Feb. 11 – Nashville, TN @ Ryman Auditorium^

Feb. 13 – Virginia Beach, VA @ The Dome^

Feb. 14 – Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway^

Feb. 15 – Washington, DC @ The Anthem^

Feb. 17 – Montreal, QC @ MTELUS^

Feb. 18 – Toronto, ON @ History^

Feb. 21 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Met Philadelphia^

Feb. 22 – Wallingford, CT @ Toyota Oakdale Theatre^

Feb. 24 – New York, NY @ Radio City Music Hall^

Feb. 26 – Detroit, MI @ Fox Theatre^

Feb. 27 – Cincinnati, OH @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center^

Feb. 28 – Chicago, IL @ Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom^

Mar. 2 – Minneapolis, MN @ The Armory^

Mar. 3 – Milwaukee, WI @ Landmark Credit Union Live^

Mar. 5 – Denver, CO @ Fillmore Auditorium^

Mar. 6 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Complex^

Mar. 8 – Portland, OR @ Keller Auditorium^

Mar. 9 – Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater^

Mar. 10 – Vancouver, BC @ Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre^

Mar. 12 – San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium^

Mar. 13 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum*

Mar. 14 – San Diego, CA @ Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre^

Mar. 16 – Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre^

Mar. 18 – Austin, TX @ Moody Amphitheater^

Mar. 20 – Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory^

Mar. 21 – Houston, TX @ 713 Music Hall^

U.K. and European Dates:

Apr. 13 – Manchester, U.K. @ O2 Victoria Warehouse

Apr. 14 – Birmingham, U.K. @ O2 Academy

Apr. 16 – London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

Apr. 19 – Brussels, BE @ La Madeleine

Apr. 20 – Paris, FR @ L’Olympia

Apr. 23 – Cologne, DE @ Carlswerk Victoria

Apr. 24 – Utrecht, NL @ TivoliVredenburg

Apr. 26 – Berlin, DE @ Huxleys Neue Welt

Apr. 27 – Munich, DE @ Muffathalle

Apr. 29 – Prague, CZ @ SaSaZu

Apr. 30 – Zurich, CH @ X-TRA

May 2 – Milan, IT @ Alcatraz

May 4 – Madrid, ES @ La Riviera

May 5 – Barcelona, ES @ Razzmatazz

^ with Jean Dawson