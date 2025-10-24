New Edition Sets 2026 Tour With Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

New Edition will hit the road in 2026 for a new nationwide trek, “The New Edition Way Tour.” The R&B group will be joined by Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton for a 30-city run.

The tour begins January 20, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Newark, Boston, Detroit, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Atlanta. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on April 4 in Houston at Toyota Center.

“The New Edition Way Tour” is the latest large-scale R&B event organized by the Black Promoters Collective, which has produced tours for artists such as Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige.

Presale tickets will be available starting Monday, October 27, at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, October 30, at 11:59 p.m. General onsale begins Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit New Edition’s official website.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Jan 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena

Jan 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

Jan 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

Feb 4 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

Feb 5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center

Feb 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center

Feb 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Feb 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Feb 14 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Feb 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Feb 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

Feb 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Feb 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center

Feb 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Feb 26 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum

Feb 27 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center

Mar 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center

Mar 19 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum

Mar 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Mar 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum

Mar 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center

Mar 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center

Mar 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Mar 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

Mar 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Apr 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

Apr 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center