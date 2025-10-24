New Edition Sets 2026 Tour With Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton

New Edition will hit the road in 2026 for a new nationwide trek, “The New Edition Way Tour.” The R&B group will be joined by Boyz II Men and Toni Braxton for a 30-city run.
The tour begins January 20, 2026, at Oakland Arena in Oakland, California. From there, the band will make stops in cities such as Las Vegas, Los Angeles, Chicago, Kansas City, Dallas, Newark, Boston, Detroit, Washington DC, Brooklyn, Philadelphia and Atlanta. The tour is scheduled to wrap up on April 4 in Houston at Toyota Center.
“The New Edition Way Tour” is the latest large-scale R&B event organized by the Black Promoters Collective, which has produced tours for artists such as Janet Jackson and Mary J. Blige.
Presale tickets will be available starting Monday, October 27, at 10 a.m. local time, running through Thursday, October 30, at 11:59 p.m. General onsale begins Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local time.
For more information and additional details, fans can visit New Edition’s official website.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
New Edition 2026 Tour Dates
Jan 28 – Oakland, CA @ Oakland Arena
Jan 30 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
Jan 31 – Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
Feb 4 – Chicago, IL @ United Center
Feb 5 – Kansas City, MO @ T-Mobile Center
Feb 6 – Oklahoma City, OK @ Paycom Center
Feb 7 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Feb 13 – Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Feb 14 – Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Feb 15 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Feb 19 – Indianapolis, IN @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
Feb 20 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Feb 21 – Columbus, OH @ Schottenstein Center
Feb 22 – Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
Feb 26 – Greensboro, NC @ First Horizon Coliseum
Feb 27 – Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
Mar 13 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
Mar 14 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
Mar 15 – Philadelphia, PA @ Liacouras Center
Mar 19 – Memphis, TN @ FedExForum
Mar 20 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Mar 21 – Milwaukee, WI @ Fiserv Forum
Mar 22 – Minneapolis, MN @ Target Center
Mar 26 – Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
Mar 27 – St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Mar 28 – Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
Mar 29 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Apr 3 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center
Apr 4 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center