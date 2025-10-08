NewDad tickets on sale in Dallas at Club Dada

NewDad brings their dreamy alt-rock sound to Club Dada in Dallas, Texas, on April 23, 2026. The Irish band has captured attention worldwide with atmospheric tracks blending lush guitars and ethereal vocals.

Tickets for the April 23 performance are on sale now. Fans can purchase through the Club Dada box office or online via ScoreBig, which offers tickets with no hidden fees.

With their rising profile in indie music circles, NewDad’s Dallas date marks one of their must-see U.S. appearances for 2026. Expect a night of immersive soundscapes and fan-favorite tracks like “I Don’t Recognize You” and “Angel.”

