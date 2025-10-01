Nine Inch Nails Extends ‘Peel It Back’ Tour With 2026 North American Dates

Nine Inch Nails will bring their critically acclaimed Peel It Back Tour back to North America early next year, adding a new leg of arena shows.

The run begins February 5 at Smoothie King Center in New Orleans and continues through March 16, when the band wraps at Golden 1 Center in Sacramento. Stops include Washington, D.C.’s Capital One Arena, Montreal’s Bell Centre, Boston’s TD Garden, Las Vegas’ MGM Grand Garden Arena, San Francisco’s Chase Center, and more. Longtime collaborator Boys Noize will again provide support on all dates.

The Peel It Back Tour has already drawn more than 450,000 fans across Europe and North America since its June launch, selling out multiple nights in Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles. Reviews have praised the show’s intensity and production design, with The Times calling it “a revelation” and Consequence labeling it a “multi-sensory spectacle.”

Tickets for the new dates go on sale Wednesday, October 8 at 12 p.m. local time via nin.com.

The announcement comes as Nine Inch Nails rides momentum from their latest release, TRON: Ares (Original Motion Picture Soundtrack), which debuted at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 and topped several genre charts following its September 19 release. The album, tied to Disney’s upcoming TRON: Ares film, marks the group’s first full film score under the Nine Inch Nails name.

Earlier this year, bandleaders Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross also unveiled Future Ruins, a one-day Los Angeles festival set for November 8 that will showcase composers of modern film and television scores.

Formed in 1988, Nine Inch Nails has become one of the most influential acts in modern music, blending industrial, electronic, and rock elements. The group was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2020 and has won two GRAMMY Awards.

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Nine Inch Nails – Peel It Back Tour 2026 Dates: