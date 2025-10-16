No Doubt Doubles Down on Vegas: Six New Sphere Shows Announced for 2026

After selling out their first run of shows in more than a decade, No Doubt has added six new dates to their highly anticipated Live at Sphere residency in Las Vegas. The newly announced performances are set for May 21, 23, 24, 27, 29, and 30, joining the previously announced run from May 6 through 16, 2026.

The residency marks the band’s first extended series of concerts in nearly 14 years, following their Seven Night Stand in Los Angeles in 2012. Comprised of Gwen Stefani, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young, No Doubt’s return celebrates the 30th anniversary of their breakthrough 1995 album Tragic Kingdom, which propelled them to international fame with hits like “Don’t Speak,” “Just a Girl,” and “Spiderwebs.”

Fans who registered for the artist presale will have first access to tickets for the new shows beginning today at 12 p.m. PT. The general onsale for all dates opens Friday, October 17 at Ticketmaster.com, with onsale times varying by date.

Sphere, which has hosted residencies by artists including U2, Phish, and Dead & Company, is known for its state-of-the-art LED visuals and cutting-edge Sphere Immersive Sound system, designed to deliver crystal-clear audio and surround effects to every seat.

Vibee, the music-led destination experience company, will serve as the official concert and VIP hotel experience partner for No Doubt’s new dates. Packages include a two-night stay at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas, exclusive merchandise, and early venue entry for VIP ticketholders.

The complete No Doubt: Live at Sphere schedule is as follows: