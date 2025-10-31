O.A.R. Plots 30th Anniversary Three Decades Tour

O.A.R. are marking a major career milestone with the announcement of their Three Decades Tour, celebrating 30 years of live performances.

The tour kicks off June 19 in Vail, Colorado, and runs through November 15 in Orlando, Florida. Along the way, O.A.R. will hit iconic venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in upstate New York.

Joining O.A.R. on select dates of the Three Decades Tour are singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, indie rock favorites Phantom Planet, acclaimed musician Lisa Loeb, and KT Tunstall.

Tickets for the Live Nation–produced tour will be available through the O.A.R. artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale starting Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit LiveOAR.com/Tour.

Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces such as Ticket Club, where members can save big by eliminating service fees. Find upcoming shows and member discounts at O.A.R. Tickets.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

Date Venue and City Shop June 19 Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO Tickets June 20 Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO Tickets July 23 Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA Tickets July 24 Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD Tickets July 25 Highmark Mann Center – Philadelphia, PA Tickets July 26 Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA Tickets July 29 Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC Tickets July 30 Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC Tickets July 31 Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SC Tickets August 1 Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA Tickets August 4 The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX Tickets August 5 ACL Live at Moody Theater – Austin, TX Tickets August 7 Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ Tickets August 8 The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA Tickets August 9 Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA Tickets August 12 The Masonic – San Francisco, CA Tickets August 14 Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID Tickets August 15 Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR Tickets August 18 Venue TBD – Seattle, WA Tickets August 19 KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT Tickets August 21 Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT Tickets August 28 FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN Tickets August 29 Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO Tickets August 30 Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO Tickets September 1 The Armory – Minneapolis, MN Tickets September 3 Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN Tickets September 4 The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH Tickets September 5 Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI Tickets September 6 Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL Tickets September 10 KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH Tickets September 11 Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH Tickets September 12 Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY Tickets September 13 BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH Tickets September 15 Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA Tickets September 17 PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ Tickets September 18 Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY Tickets September 19 Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY Tickets September 20 Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT Tickets November 12 Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tampa, FL Tickets November 13 Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL Tickets November 14 The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL Tickets November 15 Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FL Tickets

Links above are to either the artist website for ticket information or Ticket Club, a ticket resale marketplace. Readers at TicketNews can claim a free 1-year membership at Ticket Club by visiting https://www.ticketclub.com/compare/ticketnews and signing up using code “TICKETNEWS.”