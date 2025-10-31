O.A.R. Plots 30th Anniversary Three Decades Tour

O.A.R. are marking a major career milestone with the announcement of their Three Decades Tour, celebrating 30 years of live performances.
The tour kicks off June 19 in Vail, Colorado, and runs through November 15 in Orlando, Florida. Along the way, O.A.R. will hit iconic venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in upstate New York.
Joining O.A.R. on select dates of the Three Decades Tour are singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, indie rock favorites Phantom Planet, acclaimed musician Lisa Loeb, and KT Tunstall.
Tickets for the Live Nation–produced tour will be available through the O.A.R. artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale starting Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit LiveOAR.com/Tour.
Tickets can also be found on resale marketplaces.
A complete list of tour dates can be found below:
O.A.R. Three Decades Tour Dates
|Date
|Venue and City
|Shop
|June 19
|Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, CO
|Tickets
|June 20
|Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, CO
|Tickets
|July 23
|Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PA
|Tickets
|July 24
|Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MD
|Tickets
|July 25
|Highmark Mann Center – Philadelphia, PA
|Tickets
|July 26
|Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VA
|Tickets
|July 29
|Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NC
|Tickets
|July 30
|Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NC
|Tickets
|July 31
|Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SC
|Tickets
|August 1
|Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GA
|Tickets
|August 4
|The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TX
|Tickets
|August 5
|ACL Live at Moody Theater – Austin, TX
|Tickets
|August 7
|Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZ
|Tickets
|August 8
|The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CA
|Tickets
|August 9
|Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CA
|Tickets
|August 12
|The Masonic – San Francisco, CA
|Tickets
|August 14
|Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, ID
|Tickets
|August 15
|Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, OR
|Tickets
|August 18
|Venue TBD – Seattle, WA
|Tickets
|August 19
|KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MT
|Tickets
|August 21
|Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UT
|Tickets
|August 28
|FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TN
|Tickets
|August 29
|Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MO
|Tickets
|August 30
|Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MO
|Tickets
|September 1
|The Armory – Minneapolis, MN
|Tickets
|September 3
|Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, IN
|Tickets
|September 4
|The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OH
|Tickets
|September 5
|Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MI
|Tickets
|September 6
|Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, IL
|Tickets
|September 10
|KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OH
|Tickets
|September 11
|Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OH
|Tickets
|September 12
|Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NY
|Tickets
|September 13
|BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NH
|Tickets
|September 15
|Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MA
|Tickets
|September 17
|PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJ
|Tickets
|September 18
|Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NY
|Tickets
|September 19
|Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NY
|Tickets
|September 20
|Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CT
|Tickets
|November 12
|Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tampa, FL
|Tickets
|November 13
|Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FL
|Tickets
|November 14
|The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FL
|Tickets
|November 15
|Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FL
|Tickets
