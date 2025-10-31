O.A.R. Plots 30th Anniversary Three Decades Tour

By Victoria Drum 5 hours ago

O.A.R. are marking a major career milestone with the announcement of their Three Decades Tour, celebrating 30 years of live performances.

The tour kicks off June 19 in Vail, Colorado, and runs through November 15 in Orlando, Florida. Along the way, O.A.R. will hit iconic venues including Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Morrison, Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, The Greek Theatre in Los Angeles, and the Saratoga Performing Arts Center in upstate New York.

Joining O.A.R. on select dates of the Three Decades Tour are singer-songwriter Gavin DeGraw, indie rock favorites Phantom Planet, acclaimed musician Lisa Loeb, and KT Tunstall.

Tickets for the Live Nation–produced tour will be available through the O.A.R. artist presale beginning Tuesday, November 4 at 10 a.m. local time, with general onsale starting Friday, November 7 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information, visit LiveOAR.com/Tour.

A complete list of tour dates can be found below:

O.A.R. Three Decades Tour Dates

DateVenue and CityShop
June 19Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater – Vail, COTickets
June 20Red Rocks Amphitheatre – Morrison, COTickets
July 23Stage AE – Pittsburgh, PATickets
July 24Merriweather Post Pavilion – Columbia, MDTickets
July 25Highmark Mann Center – Philadelphia, PATickets
July 26Allianz Amphitheater at Riverfront – Richmond, VATickets
July 29Red Hat Amphitheater – Raleigh, NCTickets
July 30Live Oak Bank Pavilion – Wilmington, NCTickets
July 31Firefly Distillery – North Charleston, SCTickets
August 1Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park – Atlanta, GATickets
August 4The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory – Irving, TXTickets
August 5ACL Live at Moody Theater – Austin, TXTickets
August 7Arizona Financial Theatre – Phoenix, AZTickets
August 8The Greek Theatre – Los Angeles, CATickets
August 9Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre – San Diego, CATickets
August 12The Masonic – San Francisco, CATickets
August 14Ford Idaho Center Amphitheater – Nampa, IDTickets
August 15Hayden Homes Amphitheater – Bend, ORTickets
August 18Venue TBD – Seattle, WATickets
August 19KettleHouse Amphitheater – Bonner, MTTickets
August 21Sandy Amphitheater – Sandy, UTTickets
August 28FirstBank Amphitheater – Franklin, TNTickets
August 29Saint Louis Music Park – Maryland Heights, MOTickets
August 30Starlight Theatre – Kansas City, MOTickets
September 1The Armory – Minneapolis, MNTickets
September 3Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park – Indianapolis, INTickets
September 4The Andrew J Brady Music Center – Cincinnati, OHTickets
September 5Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre – Sterling Heights, MITickets
September 6Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island – Chicago, ILTickets
September 10KEMBA Live! Outdoor – Columbus, OHTickets
September 11Blossom Music Center – Cuyahoga Falls, OHTickets
September 12Artpark Amphitheater – Lewiston, NYTickets
September 13BankNH Pavilion – Gilford, NHTickets
September 15Leader Bank Pavilion – Boston, MATickets
September 17PNC Bank Arts Center – Holmdel, NJTickets
September 18Northwell at Jones Beach Theater – Wantagh, NYTickets
September 19Saratoga Performing Arts Center – Saratoga Springs, NYTickets
September 20Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater – Bridgeport, CTTickets
November 12Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Tampa, FLTickets
November 13Hard Rock Live – Hollywood, FLTickets
November 14The St. Augustine Amphitheatre – St. Augustine, FLTickets
November 15Hard Rock Live Orlando – Orlando, FLTickets

