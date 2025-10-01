Off-Broadway’s ‘Bull’ Extends Run

English playwright and screenwriter Mike Bartlett’s “Bull,” which focuses on the brutal office dynamics, will now run through October 12 with a one-week extension. The production made its Off-Broadway premiere on September 22; the play met audiences at the intimate, 50-capacity JACK in Brooklyn, NY.

Drawing a vicious world of workplace relationships, “Bull” tells the stories of three employees who face imminent layoffs and a simple truth: two will stay, one will go.

Directed by Max Hunter, the production stars Kerstin Anderson, Miles G. Jackson, Alexander Pobutsky, and Paco Tolson, whom the audience will know from “My Fair Lady”, “A Different Man”, “American Fiction”, and “Vietgone”, respectively.

Garnering Olivier Awards before with his plays “Cock” and “King Charles III”, the celebrated playwright Bartlett also penned “Love, Love, Love”, “Game”, “Mrs Delgado”, “An Intervention”, “The 47th”, and many more, and he was welcomed by Broadway and West End for the staging of his awarded play “King Charles III”.

“Mike Bartlett’s Bull exposes a more honest and unvarnished view of the profound brutality underlying many of our daily interactions,” said director Max Hunter regarding the play during the announcement of the production back in summer.

He said that Bartlett managed to entertain and horrify in tandem, creating a fast and furious theatrical experience that was “hugely entertaining, deeply hilarious,” and a tour-de-force showcase for their “fantastic ensemble”.

“In building this production within the intimate confines at JACK,” Hunter said, “the brutality of Bartlett’s characters is heightened by collapsing the distance between audience and action so that each minor abuse and shift in power becomes unavoidable, primal, visceral. Proximity strips away pretense, placing the audience into a position of complicity and confrontation, demanding an internal response to where and how each person draws their respective line in the sand.”

The creative team of “Bull” features scenic designer Thomas Jenkeleit, costume designer Amanda Roberge, lighting designer Cheyenne Sykes, assistant director BT Hayes, production stage manager Roger Lipson, and assistant stage manager Ari Richardson.

Theater-goers can visit the official page of “Bull” for ticket purchasing options.