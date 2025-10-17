Original Kiss Guitarist Ace Frehley Dies at 74

Ace Frehley, the original lead guitarist and co-founder of the rock band Kiss, has died at 74-years-old. According to a statement from his family, his death resulted from complications following a recent fall at his home.

Frehley is succeeded by original KISS members and bandmates: guitarist Paul Stanley, drummer Peter Criss, and bassist Gene Simmons. All four members were to receive Kennedy Center Honors this December.

A Rock Legacy

Born Paul Daniel Frehley on April 27, 1951, he adopted the “Spaceman” persona and became known for his theatrical guitar solos, smoke-emitting rigs, and cosmic imagery. He co-founded Kiss in 1973 alongside Stanley, Simmons, and Criss, contributing to many of their classic albums, including Destroyer and Alive!

Frehley left the band in 1982 amid creative differences, launching a solo career and later forming Frehley’s Comet. He later reunited with Kiss for reunion tours and rose again to prominence during the band’s 1990s era. His 1978 solo effort, and especially his cover of “New York Groove,” remains among his most enduring solo achievements.

Earlier this year, Frehley revealed that he is working on a third collection of cover songs; he released Origins Vol. 2 in 2020, followed by the original album 10,000 Volts in 2024.

Final Days and Aftermath

In late September 2025, Frehley sustained a fall in his home, prompting the cancellation of several concert dates. Initially described as a “minor fall,” his condition later worsened, reportedly causing a brain bleed and life support intervention. He died on October 16, 2025, in Morristown, N.J.

In a family statement, loved ones said they were “completely devastated and heartbroken” and expressed hope to celebrate his life through his kindness, humor, and artistry.

Stanley and Simmons jointly called Frehley “an essential and irreplaceable rock soldier during some of the most formative foundational chapters of the band” and affirmed he “is and will always be a part of Kiss’s legacy.”

Peter Criss, in a post, said simply: “I’m shocked!!! My friend … I love you!”

Frehley’s death closes a chapter on Kiss’s original lineup. Already slated as Kennedy Center Honorees, the band will now receive that recognition posthumously for Frehley.