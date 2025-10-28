Over One Million New FIFA World Cup 26 Tickets Available in Second Sales Phase

The second phase of ticket sales for the FIFA World Cup 26™ is officially underway, giving fans around the globe another opportunity to secure seats for what’s expected to be the biggest tournament in the event’s history.

FIFA opened the Early Ticket Draw entry period this week, allowing fans to register for a chance to purchase tickets through October 31 at 11 a.m. ET (16:00 CET). The phase follows strong global demand during the Visa Presale Draw, when more than one million tickets were sold. Another million are being made available in this round.

Fans can enter at FIFA.com/tickets. Those who previously entered the Visa Presale Draw must still re-enter this phase to be eligible. Entry timing will not impact selection odds, according to FIFA.

This sales window includes a special domestic exclusivity period for residents of the three host countries — the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Fans living in those countries who enter the Early Ticket Draw will be eligible for a random selection giving them early purchase access starting November 12, with the window open for 72 hours.

During that period, residents will be able to purchase available single-match tickets for games taking place in their home country. Cross-border tickets will not be available during the exclusivity phase. FIFA said roughly 75% of tickets in this phase will be released to fans through the domestic time slot.

“We already have seen massive interest from around the world for this tournament, and especially from within the host countries as Canada, Mexico and the United States prepare to host the biggest FIFA World Cup yet,” said Heimo Schirgi, FIFA World Cup 26 Chief Operating Officer. “This second phase, with its host country domestic exclusivity time slot, will allow us to say thank you to these local fans, while ensuring global opportunity as well.”

Following the host-country phase, all fans who entered the draw will be eligible for subsequent randomized selection windows beginning November 17, where both Single Match Tickets and Team Specific Tickets will be available across the three host nations.

FIFA plans additional sales opportunities in the coming months. A Random Selection Draw phase will take place after the Final Draw on December 5, when group-stage matchups are confirmed. Closer to the tournament, any remaining inventory will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

Fans can also purchase official hospitality packages, which include match tickets and exclusive access, at FIFA.com/hospitality. FIFA cautions fans to buy tickets only through official channels, warning that hospitality and tickets purchased elsewhere “may not be valid.”

Visa remains FIFA’s Official Payment Technology Partner, though other payment options are accepted during this phase. Fans must be 18 or older to enter the Early Ticket Draw, and no purchase is necessary to register.

The FIFA World Cup 26 will be the largest in history, featuring 48 teams across 16 cities in Canada, Mexico and the United States.