Peachtree Entertainment Adds Two Executives as It Expands Nationally

Peachtree Entertainment has added two senior leaders to its executive team as the fast-growing concert promotion company continues its national expansion. Chris Johnson joins as Vice President of Production, while Chris Thomas steps in as Senior Vice President of Development.

“Bringing Chris Johnson and Chris Thomas onto the team represents a major step forward as we continue scaling Peachtree’s capabilities across the country,” said Nathan Baugh, CEO of Peachtree Entertainment. “Each brings a track record of leadership and innovation that strengthens our foundation as a full-service live entertainment company, from how we build our brands to how we deliver exceptional fan experiences.”

Johnson will oversee Peachtree’s national production operations, managing both strategy and day-to-day execution of live events. He previously held senior leadership roles at Roc Nation and Big Loud Management, where he worked on global tours, brand campaigns, and album rollouts for artists including Morgan Wallen, Lil Uzi Vert, Waka Flocka Flame, DAYA, Blackbear, Yuna, and Yungblud.

Thomas brings more than 20 years of experience in business development and partnership strategy, having served in leadership roles with AEG Presents, Danny Wimmer Presents, the Houston Rockets, and the Young Presidents Organization. Named a Billboard Brand Builder Power Player in 2019, he has led programs for brands such as Toyota, Anheuser-Busch, MasterCard, Monster Energy, and Verizon. At Peachtree, he will guide the company’s growth in new markets, festivals, and venue partnerships.

The new hires come amid a period of record growth for Peachtree Entertainment, which produced more than 250 concerts and 17 festivals across the U.S. in 2025. The company says it plans to further expand its footprint in 2026.