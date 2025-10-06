PBR to Bring Bull Riding, Concerts to Florida State’s Doak Campbell Stadium in 2026

The Professional Bull Riders (PBR) will make history at Florida State University next spring, transforming Doak S. Campbell Stadium into a rodeo and concert venue for the first time ever. The “PBR Unleash The Beast” tour will arrive in Tallahassee for two days of bull riding and live music from March 13–14, 2026.

The event, “PBR Florida State at Doak,” marks the 13th stop on the 2026 “Unleash The Beast” regular season and one of its premier Majors—featuring higher championship points and a $200,000 prize purse. Fans can expect top-ranked bull riders going head-to-head with some of the sport’s fiercest animal athletes in high-stakes, eight-second matchups.

Each night will conclude with a major concert, with artists to be announced in the coming weeks.

“This groundbreaking bull riding event is the result of a true partnership with Florida State University, bringing the world’s best cowboy and animal athletes to one of college football’s most iconic stadiums,” said Sean Gleason, CEO of PBR. “We’ve proven a new model for transforming football stadiums into premier bull riding stages—fans get an unforgettable experience, and universities unlock new opportunities to generate revenue beyond football.”

Michael Alford, FSU’s Vice President and Director of Athletics, called it a “landmark event for FSU, Tallahassee, and the entire Big Bend region,” adding that the university is “proud to partner with PBR to bring this event to Doak Campbell Stadium.”

To convert the football field into a bull-riding arena, PBR crews will bring in roughly 5.5 million pounds of dirt across 30,000 square feet—creating a surface sturdy enough for 1,800-pound bulls while cushioning falls for 140-pound riders. The transformation requires 20 semi-trucks of equipment and a weeklong build involving about 50 workers.

The event will feature more than 50 of PBR’s top-ranked American Bucking Bulls, known for their athleticism and care standards that have made them stars of the sport.

PBR’s Unleash The Beast tour includes 18 events leading to the PBR World Finals in Fort Worth, Texas. The organization, a subsidiary of TKO Group Holdings, stages more than 200 events annually across multiple tours and international circuits.

Ticket sales and concert lineups for PBR Florida State at Doak will be announced soon.