Reneé Rapp Postpones Final ‘Bite Me’ Tour Stops

Reneé Rapp has postponed the final two shows of her Bite Me Tour after being advised by doctors to rest her voice.

The singer announced the change on social media, explaining that she has been performing while sick but can no longer continue without risking her health.

“In my career I have never had to do this before — but I have to reschedule tonight and tomorrow’s shows,” Rapp wrote in an Instagram Story on October 26. The affected concerts were scheduled for Sunday at State Farm Arena in Atlanta and Monday at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Florida.

“I’ve been pushing through an illness but my body has finally given out. My doctors have told me that it isn’t safe to perform due to the need for vocal rest and physical recovery.”

The Tampa show has been moved to November 4, and the Atlanta performance will now take place on November 5. All previously purchased tickets will be valid for the rescheduled dates. Rapp confirmed that her upcoming show at the Spectrum Center in Charlotte, North Carolina, on October 29 is still set to go on as planned.

“I truly appreciate how much time, planning and preparation goes into coming to a show,” Rapp wrote. “I can’t describe to you how sorry I am to have to move things around. I love you all and I will see you soon.”

Once the remaining North American shows are complete, Rapp is scheduled to take her tour overseas. The European leg will begin March 11, at Lotto Arena in Antwerp, Belgium, and wrap up March 22 at the 3Arena in Dublin, Ireland.