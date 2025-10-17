Riverdance Celebrates 30 Years With New 2026 North American Tour

Abhann Productions has announced that Riverdance will return to North America in 2026 with a new tour titled “Riverdance 30 – The New Generation.”

The tour is scheduled to kick off on January 27 in Sarasota, FL, at the Van Wezel Performing Arts Hall. From there, the production is set to make stops in cities such as Jacksonville, Atlanta, Birmingham, Charlotte, Atlantic City, Buffalo, Lancaster, Louisville, Chattanooga, Knoxville, Nashville, Detroit, Milwaukee, Austin, San Diego, Salt Lake City and Houston before wrapping up on June 18 in Vienna, VA, at the Wolf Trap National Park for the Performing Arts.

“Riverdance 30 – The New Generation” updates the original production with new choreography, costumes, and advanced lighting, projection, and motion graphics technology. The show features an entirely new cast, all under the age of 30. None of the performers were born when Riverdance was first created, representing a new era for the internationally recognized production.

The creative team for the 2026 tour includes lead designer Peter Canning, set designer Alan Farquharson, lighting designer Andrew Voller, costume designer Joan Bergin, and sound designer Michael O’Gorman. The production will also feature video design by Cosmo AV.

For a full list of tour dates and additional details, fans can visit Riverdance.com.