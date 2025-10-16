Rod Wave at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles: tickets on sale

Rod Wave brings his melodic rap and R&B stylings to Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles on Dec. 7, 2025, at 8 p.m. The downtown venue offers a prime setting for a high-energy set in the heart of L.A.

Tickets for the Los Angeles date are on sale now.

Known for introspective hits and chart-topping projects, the St. Petersburg artist has built a passionate following drawn to his storytelling and live vocals. Crypto.com Arena’s production and sightlines make it a strong fit for arena-level performances, whether you’re on the floor or looking for a panoramic view from the lower bowl.

If you’re planning a night out in downtown Los Angeles, consider arriving early to navigate traffic and security lines, and to grab merch before popular items sell out. This show is positioned for strong demand, so locking in tickets in advance is a smart move.

