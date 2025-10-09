Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute tickets on sale in Tysons Corner at Capital One Hall

Rumours: A Fleetwood Mac Tribute brings the timeless sound of one of rock’s most beloved bands to Capital One Hall in Tysons Corner, Virginia, on Feb. 7, 2026. This acclaimed tribute act delivers note-perfect renditions of Fleetwood Mac classics, from “Go Your Own Way” to “Dreams.”

Fans can expect stunning vocal harmonies, era-authentic arrangements, and a polished production that captures the essence of Fleetwood Mac’s 1970s prime. Capital One Hall’s pristine acoustics and elegant setting make it an ideal venue for this immersive tribute experience.

Whether you grew up with “Rumours” or discovered Fleetwood Mac through modern reinterpretations, this show promises a night of nostalgia and musicianship that keeps the legend alive.

