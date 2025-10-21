Rush Expands 2026 ‘Fifty Something Tour’ With 17 New Dates

Rock & Roll Hall of Famers Geddy Lee and Alex Lifeson are extending their long-awaited 2026 Fifty Something Tour to 17 additional cities across North America, celebrating more than five decades of Rush’s music and honoring the band’s late drummer and lyricist, Neil Peart.

Following the overwhelming sellout of previously announced dates, new shows have been added in major markets including Philadelphia, Boston, Montreal, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, Edmonton, Seattle, and Vancouver. The expanded trek will now run from June through December 2026, beginning at the Kia Forum in Los Angeles and closing in Vancouver.

“These shows have been overwhelming,” Lee and Lifeson said in a video message to fans. “We’re blown away by the response to the announcement we made a few weeks ago that we’re going back on tour. We’re even more excited to get back on stage, to play with Anika [Nilles], and to go through the plethora of songs we’re planning.”

The Fifty Something Tour marks Lee and Lifeson’s first run together since Rush’s R40 Tour wrapped in 2015. Each night will feature “An Evening With Rush,” performing two full sets drawn from a 35-song catalog of greatest hits and deep cuts spanning the group’s career.

Joining the pair on drums is German musician Anika Nilles, known for her work with Jeff Beck and her own solo albums.

Tickets for the newly added dates go on sale beginning with the Rush Artist Presale, which opens Monday, October 27 at 12 p.m. local time in the U.S. and Canada. Fans can sign up for access at livemu.sc/rush through October 23 at 11:59 p.m. ET. General on-sale begins Friday, October 31 at 12 p.m. local time.

Additional presales include Citi Entertainment for U.S. shows and American Express for Canadian dates. Rush will also offer a new VIP program, the first-ever 2112 Platform Experience, and curated travel packages for fans through wearesuper.co/rushvip and wearesuper.co/rushtravel.

The tour’s expansion follows the release of Rush 50, a 50-track anthology Rolling Stone praised as “an epic saga… equally suited for newcomers and lifelong fans.” Available in multiple editions, Rush 50 spans the band’s career from their 1973 debut single to a live recording of the final song Lee, Lifeson, and Peart performed together during their R40 finale.

Find their full list of upcoming tour dates below:

Aug. 21 – Philadelphia, PA – Xfinity Mobile Arena

Aug. 26 – Detroit, MI – Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 2 – Montreal, QC – Bell Centre

Sept. 12 – Boston, MA – TD Garden

Sept. 23 – San Antonio, TX – Frost Bank Center

Oct. 5 – Denver, CO – Ball Arena

Oct. 10 – Seattle, WA – Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 15 – San Jose, CA – SAP Center

Oct. 25 – Washington, D.C. – Capital One Arena

Oct. 30 – Uncasville, CT – Mohegan Sun Arena

Nov. 5 – Hollywood, FL – Hard Rock Live

Nov. 9 – Tampa, FL – Benchmark International Arena

Nov. 20 – Charlotte, NC – Spectrum Center

Nov. 25 – Atlanta, GA – State Farm Arena

Dec. 1 – Glendale, AZ – Desert Diamond Arena

Dec. 10 – Edmonton, AB – Rogers Place

Dec. 15 – Vancouver, BC – Rogers Arena