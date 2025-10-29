SailGP Names Fever as Official Ticketing Partner Through 2028

SailGP has partnered with Fever, the live entertainment discovery platform, in a new multi-year deal that will make Fever the league’s Official Ticketing Partner beginning with the 2026 season. The collaboration aims to modernize the way fans discover and attend SailGP events around the world, running through 2028.

The partnership will integrate Fever’s digital-first ticketing technology with SailGP’s global event calendar, giving fans a streamlined way to find, book, and attend races through Fever’s app and online platform.

“We’re delighted to welcome Fever to the SailGP family as our Official Ticketing Partner,” said Andrew Thompson, managing director of SailGP. “Their innovative approach to digital ticketing and audience engagement aligns perfectly with our vision for transforming the live sports experience. As SailGP continues to grow its global fanbase, this partnership will help ensure our events are more accessible, discoverable, and enjoyable for fans around the world.”

Fever’s SVP of business development, Mariano Otero, called the partnership a natural fit for the company’s mission. “We are proud to be partnering with SailGP, one of the most dynamic and forward-thinking sports leagues in the world,” Otero said. “Fever’s mission is to inspire people through real-world experiences, and SailGP offers one of the most thrilling and engaging live experiences anywhere.”

The deal marks the latest step in SailGP’s strategy to work with fan-focused partners that emphasize technology, accessibility, and sustainability in live events. With Fever’s global reach and expertise, the league hopes to further expand its audience and enhance the spectator experience at its races.

Tickets for the opening events of the Rolex SailGP 2026 Season Championship are now available through Fever, with early access available to SailGP+ members.