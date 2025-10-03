Salty Dog Cruise Returning in 2026 With Expanded Lineup

Flogging Molly will return to the seas in 2026 with the Salty Dog Cruise, scheduled to depart from Miami on October 25 for a five-day trip with stops in Cozumel, Mexico, and Great Stirrup Cay, Bahamas.

The lineup will feature Flogging Molly, Bad Religion, Frank Turner & The Sleeping Souls, The Adicts, Lucero, Spiritual Cramp, The Rumjacks, Death of Guitar Pop, Beans on Toast, Piñata Protest, Catbite, The Kilograms, Hoist The Colors, Lost West, The Inciters, The Crombies, and Punk Rock Karaoke. Additional acts will be announced. Bad Religion will perform the port show kick-off ahead of the cruise.

Presale sign-ups are available in two rounds: the first closing October 9 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern and the final round ending October 14 at 11:59 p.m. Eastern. Public on-sale begins October 16 at 2 p.m. Eastern.

The 2026 sailing marks the return of Flogging Molly’s frontman Dave King, who last year was sidelined by a brain hemorrhage and two-month coma. In 2025, the band’s other members performed traditional Irish songs while guest acts covered Flogging Molly material.

Launched in 2015, the Salty Dog Cruise has operated annually except during the COVID-19 cancellations in 2020 and 2021. The event combines live performances with onboard activities, including a pro-skater half-pipe led by Flogging Molly’s Matt Hensley and friends.

For more information and additional details, fans can visit the official Salty Dog Cruise website.