Sam Barber Plots 2026 ‘American Route’ Tour Following Sold-Out Run

Rising country star Sam Barber is keeping his foot on the gas, announcing a massive new headline trek, The American Route Tour, set to launch in early 2026.

The wide-ranging U.S. run begins with back-to-back shows at The Lyric Oxford in Oxford, Mississippi, on January 30–31, before traveling across the country through early June. Fans can register now for presale access via sambarberlive.com, with presales beginning Tuesday, October 28, at 10 a.m. local time. General onsales follow Friday, October 31, at 10 a.m. local.

Barber’s “American Route” tour follows his breakout 2025 North American tour, which continues through December with a string of sold-out dates and major festival appearances. Upcoming highlights include two sold-out nights at New York City’s Webster Hall (November 5–6), sold-out shows at Boston’s Roadrunner and Fort Worth’s Billy Bob’s Texas, and a top-billed slot at St. Pete Country Fest on November 21.

The 2026 itinerary will see Barber joined by a rotating group of rising country acts, including Bebe Stockwell, Waylon Wyatt, Wild Horses, Clover County, and Michael Marcagi on select dates. Festival appearances include Noah Kahan’s Out of the Blue in Riviera Cancún (January 8–11), California’s Stagecoach (April 24), and Railbird Festival in Lexington, Kentucky (June 6).

Known for his soulful blend of Americana and country rock, Barber has become one of the genre’s fastest-rising names, drawing sold-out crowds and earning platinum success with fan-favorite singles like “Straight and Narrow” and “Dancing in the Sky.”

Tickets and full tour details are available at sambarberlive.com and sambarbermusic.com.