Sam Smith tickets on sale in San Francisco at Castro Theatre

Sam Smith is bringing a series of unforgettable performances to San Francisco’s Castro Theatre in February 2026. Fans will have multiple chances to experience the global pop sensation live from February 10 through February 21, when the Grammy Award-winning artist takes the stage in one of the city’s most iconic venues.

Tickets for Sam Smith’s San Francisco shows are on sale now. While the Castro Theatre box office is one option, fans can also secure their seats through ScoreBig, where tickets to major events are available with no hidden fees.

Known for their soaring vocals and heartfelt ballads like “Stay With Me” and “Unholy,” Smith has built a reputation for delivering emotional and visually stunning live performances. The Castro Theatre provides an intimate backdrop, giving audiences a rare chance to experience the power of Smith’s voice up close.

Whether you’re a longtime follower or a new fan, this series of performances is set to be one of the highlights of San Francisco’s entertainment calendar in 2026. Secure your tickets early for what promises to be an unforgettable night.

Upcoming Sam Smith San Francisco Dates

